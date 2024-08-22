Mountain Bike World Championships 2024 live stream: How to watch cycling free online

Andorra, nestled high in the Pyrenees plays host to the 2024 Mountain Bike World Championships where gold medals will be fought for across the disciplines of E-MTB, Cross Country, Downhill, Four-Cross and the Team Relays.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Mountain Bike World Championships 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

Mountain Bike World Championships2024 live streams: TV schedule, Dates Mountain Bike World Championships 2024 live streams take place from Wednesday, Aug. 28 to Sunday, Sept 1. Start times vary.

• FREE STREAM — Watch on SBS (Australia)

• U.S. — Watch on Flobikes

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free

In the elite cross country races expect to see many of the big names who just recently fought for gold at the Paris Olympics in both the short track and Olympic distance.

Last year’s short track winners Sam Gaze from New Zealand and France's Pauline Ferrand-Prévot will be keen to double up in this explosive discipline. In the longer XCO distance Olympic champion and reigning men’s World Champion Tom Pidcock will be favourite to retain his title but could Sam Gaze or Victor Koretzky who was so narrowly beaten in Paris prevent him?

In the women’s cross country all eyes will once more be on the overwhelming favourite Pauline Ferrand-Prévot in what is her last year riding MTB’s or can Britain’s Evie Richards or Dutch sensation Puck Pieterse, fresh for riding the Tour de France de Femmes take her crown.

Read on for how to watch Mountain Bike World Championships 2024 live streams from wherever you are.

FREE Mountain Bike World Championships 2024 live streams

If you live in Australia then you can look forward to a FREE Mountain Bike World Championships live stream in 2024.

Australia’s SBS is set to serve up free streams of the biggest MTB race of 2024 but what if you’re based in any of these countries but aren’t at home to catch that free Mountain Bike World Championships coverage? Maybe you’re on holiday and don’t want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you’d usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Mountain Bike World Championships 2024 live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a 2024 Mountain Bike World Championships live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is NordVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Save over 60% on NordVPN in the sale!

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view your usual Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SBS or another streaming service and watch the action.

How to watch a Mountain Bike World Championships live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Mountain Bike World Championships on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.

Where to watch MTB World Championships 2024 live in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live coverage of Mountain Bike World Championships will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £30.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

Watch Mountain Bike World Championships live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 Mountain Bike World Championships on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

Mountain Bike World Championships 2024 venue map

(Image credit: World MTB championships 2024)

Mountain Bike World Championships event schedule

Wednesday August 28 | E-MTB World Championships

| E-MTB World Championships Wednesday August 28 | Cross-country Team Relay World Championships

| Cross-country Team Relay World Championships Thursday August 29 | XCC Elite Short Track World Championships

| XCC Elite Short Track World Championships Thursday August 29 | Junior DHI World Championships

| Junior DHI World Championships Friday August 30 | Junior XCO World Championships

| Junior XCO World Championships Friday August 30 | XCO Short track World Championships

| XCO Short track World Championships Saturday August 31 | DHI Elite World Championships

| DHI Elite World Championships Sunday September 1 | XCO U23 World Championships

| XCO U23 World Championships Sunday September 1 | XCO Elite World Championships

Where will the 2024 Mountain Bike World Championships be held? Contested over five days the multitude of titles on offer will be decided at high altitude at Pal Arinsal in Andorra as the park becomes the epicentre of the MTB world for the second time in the event’s history.

Disclaimer We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.