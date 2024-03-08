Man Utd vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

This is a massive match for both Man Utd and Everton, who have very different aspirations as we approach the business end of the season — and you can watch it f rom anywhere with a VPN .

Man Utd vs Everton live stream, Date, Time, Channels Man Utd vs Everton live streams will be available on Saturday, March 9.

► Time: 12.30 p.m. GMT / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT / 11.30 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 10)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

After a 3-1 loss to Man City last weekend, Man Utd are up against it in their bid for Champions League soccer next season. A fifth-place finish might be sufficient to book a place in the soon-to-be expanded tournament, but Erik ten Hag's team are six points behind Tottenham, who have a game in hand.

Man Utd must improve their performance levels as well as their results. Only six sides have scored fewer goals this term, so Everton's solid defense will be confident of making life difficult for the opposition attack this weekend.

Sean Dyche's side recently frustrated Man City at the Etihad Stadium and they will be looking to do the same here. Remarkably, Man Utd have the second-worst first-half home record in the EPL.

You want to watch Man Utd vs Everton live, and we’ve got all the details you need down below. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

Watch Man Utd vs Everton from anywhere

How to watch a Man Utd vs Everton live stream wherever you are

Man Utd vs Everton live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

Watch Man Utd vs Everton in the U.S.

How to watch a Man Utd vs Everton live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Man Utd vs Everton live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Man Utd vs Everton live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Man Utd vs Everton in the U.K.

How to watch a Man Utd vs Everton live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports — the rebranded name of what was BT Sport last season — hosts the Man Utd vs Everton live stream in the U.K..

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Man Utd vs Everton live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Man Utd vs Everton in Canada

How to watch a Man Utd vs Everton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch a Man Utd vs Everton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Man Utd vs Everton in Australia

How to watch a Man Utd vs Everton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Man Utd vs Everton game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Man Utd vs Everton in New Zealand

How to watch a Man Utd vs Everton live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Man Utd vs Everton live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.