Liverpool vs Nottm Forest live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Liverpool vs Nottm Forest will see the unbeaten Reds return to Anfield looking to keep their strong start to the season going — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Liverpool vs Nottm Forest live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Liverpool vs Nottm Forest live stream takes place on Saturday, September 14.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (Sept. 15)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The pre-season talk of Liverpool potentially enduring a transition season following the exit of legendary manager Jurgen Klopp at the end of last season is already starting to look a little foolish. Under new boss Arne Slot, the Reds have claimed maximum points (one of only two teams in the league to do so), and last time out demolished rivals Man Utd in their own backyard. Klopp may be gone, but the Liverpool squad he built remains as formidable as ever.

Nottm Forest have also enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season with a win over Southampton sandwiched between draws with Bournemouth and Wolves. A Carabao Cup defeat on penalties to a lackluster Newcastle was a setback, but otherwise, Forest are looking surprisingly strong with new midfielder Elliot Anderson (coincidentally signed from Newcastle) looking like an early contender for the best-value Premier League signing of the summer.

Forest will travel to Anfield hoping to cause an upset, and while their strong start to the season suggests they might just do it, Liverpool backed by a sold-out stadium is a hurdle few teams can overcome. Make sure you don’t miss the Liverpool vs Nottm Forest live stream.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Liverpool vs Nottm Forest from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Liverpool vs Nottm Forest live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Liverpool vs Nottm Forest and watch the game.

Watch Liverpool vs Nottm Forest in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Liverpool vs Nottm Forest live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Liverpool vs Nottm Forest live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Liverpool vs Nottm Forest in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Liverpool vs Nottm Forest live stream in the United Kingdom. That's because U.K. broadcasters are blocked from airing matches in this timeslot.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

Watch Liverpool vs Nottm Forest in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Nottm Forest live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$59.97, which means you'll pay $19.99 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$225 (that's CAN$18.75 per month)

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Liverpool vs Nottm Forest in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Nottm Forest game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Liverpool vs Nottm Forest in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Liverpool vs Nottm Forest live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide