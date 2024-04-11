Liverpool vs Atalanta live stream: How to watch Europa League quarter final online

The Liverpool vs Atalanta live stream is an enticing Europa League quarter-final match-up between two exciting sides — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Liverpool vs Atalanta live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Liverpool vs Atalanta live stream takes place on Thursday, April 11.

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEST (Apr. 12)

• FREE STREAM – Watch on ServusTV (Austria)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Reds may be focusing most of their attention on winning the Premier League, but they are heavily fancied to win the Europa League too. They have plenty of firepower up front but will have to overcome an Italian side that does not concede many goals.

The English team are in the better form going into the first leg of this tie. Before their thrilling 2-2 draw with Man Utd at the weekend, they had beaten Sheffield Utd and Brighton in the EPL, and blown Sparta Prague away 6-1 in the previous round of the Europa League. Atalanta got an impressive 3-0 win over Napoli in Serie A at the end of March but then lost 1-2 to Cagliari last time out.

These teams have met twice before in European competition. They were drawn in the same Champions League group during the 2020/21 season. Jurgen Klopp’s men won 5-0 before La Dea won 2-0 in the reverse fixture.

FREE Liverpool vs Atalanta live streams

Austrians can watch a FREE live stream on Servus TV, which is streaming the Liverpool vs Atalanta game online. Traveling abroad? Use a VPN – details below.

How to watch Liverpool vs Atalanta from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription? Away from Austria and blocked from accessing your free ServusTV account?

You can still watch Liverpool vs Atalanta live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Austrian service, you'd select Austria from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Servus TV Plus or another service and watch the game.

Watch Liverpool vs Atalanta in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Liverpool vs Atalanta live stream on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before. The game will also be shown on CBS.

Alternatively, If you're a cord cutter, Fubo is another option as the game is also set to be broadcast on TUDN. The Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Liverpool vs Atalanta live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. With prices starting at $5.99 per month

If you love sports, you might want to check out <a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

Watch Liverpool vs Atalanta in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) hosts the Liverpool vs Atalanta live stream in the U.K. and will be the exclusive home of the entire Europa League tournament in the country.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch a Liverpool vs Atalanta live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Liverpool vs Atalanta in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a Liverpool vs Atalanta live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($224.99 CAD). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPNto make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the great white north.

Watch Liverpool vs Atalanta in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Atalanta live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

Watch Liverpool vs Atalanta in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Liverpool vs Atalanta live stream via beIN Sports Connect. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. There's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it before committing to a subscription.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Liverpool vs Atalanta in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In India, you can watch the Liverpool vs Atalanta live stream on JioTV which is totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users.

If you're away from home right now, you can still stream the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.