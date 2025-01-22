India vs England 1st T20I 2025 live stream — how to watch cricket online from anywhere

India vs England at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in the 1st T20I is the start of a five-match series and also of Brendon McCullum’s tenure as England’s white-ball coach. He could hardly have been given a tougher opening assignment: India are the reigning T20 world champions and have not lost any of their last nine bilateral T20I series.

Follow our guide below for where to watch India vs England T20 live streams from anywhere with NordVPN.

It is an extremely powerful Indian batting line up that McCullum's England will face. Since the World Cup, in the 11 innings India have batted first, they have exceeded 200 seven times, including recording totals of 297 and 283. Sanju Samson has been in sublime form for India with three centuries in his last five T20I innings.

But McCullum is in upbeat mood: “We've got a batting line-up which is as powerful as any in the world. We've got gun spinners, very good fielders and guys who bowl absolute rockets with the ball. So you've got options there to be able to entertain and give yourself the greatest chance of success," he told the press.

The two sides have played one another in 24 T20Is, with the scoreline running 13-11 in India’s favour. But India have won the past four bilateral series between these sides, by a slender one-match margin each time.

Here's how to watch every ball of India vs England 1st T20 online and from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch India vs England 1st T20 live stream from anywhere

India vs England 1st T20 live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch the cricket on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services. Our favorite right now is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to a service listed below and watch the cricket just as you would at home.

How to watch India vs England 1st T20 live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports hosts the India vs England T20 series live stream in the UK. It is also the home of a number of Premier League and Champions League football matches. To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus Premium (£30.99/month) — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place. Or you can add TNT Sports to your broadband or TV package through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media. If you're not currently in the UK, you can still follow your usual India vs England live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch India vs England 1st T20 live stream in Australia

Kayo Sports is where you can watch Fox Sports and the India vs England 1st T20. It offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports. Kayo costs $25 for Kayo One and $35 for Kayo Basic, after a 7-day free trial. Going to be outside Oz during the India vs England T20 at Eden Gardens? Simply download our favorite VPN to access Fox Sports from overseas, without being blocked.

How to watch India vs England 1st T20 live streams in the U.S.

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the India vs England T20 series 2025 in the US. Not got cable? No worries, as you can get Willow TV from just $10/month via the Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex packages on Sling TV, a cable alternative. Not at home right now? Try using NordVPN to help you access your usual streaming services.

How to watch India vs England 1st T20 live streams in India

Fans in India can watch India vs England T20 on the Star Sports Network and Disney Plus Hotstar. Monthly subscriptions to Disney Plus Hotstar start at Rs. 299. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action safely.

India vs England T20 series schedule 2025

Jan 22: 1st T20, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

1st T20, Eden Gardens, Kolkata Jan 25 : 2nd T20, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

: 2nd T20, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Jan 28 : 3rd T20, Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

: 3rd T20, Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot Jan 31: 4th T20, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

4th T20, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Feb 2: 5th T20, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India vs England T20 squads 2025

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel.

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.

