How to watch IIHF World Championship 2024 — live stream, TV channels

17-year-old Macklin Celebrini, the expected overall No.1 pick in next month's NHL Draft, is one of the main attractions at the IIHF World Championship in Prague and Ostrava, the top tier of international ice hockey. His team, Canada, are the defending champions, but the circus surrounding Celebrini shows how highly-rated he is.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch IIHF World Championship 2024 from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Despite enduring a nightmare tournament on home ice 12 months ago, No.2-ranked Finland are looking to challenge the Canadians for the IIHF World Championship Cup.

The Lions, who have won two of the past four tournaments – the others being snapped up by Team Canada – skidded to a seventh-place finish last time out, and therefore will be doubly determined to give their outgoing legendary head coach Jukka Jalonen the send-off his trophy-studded reign warrants.

With Russia excluded, USA are out to show that they're, at the very least, the best of the rest, despite finishing behind both Germany and Latvia this time last year.

Here's everything you need to know to watch IIHF World Championship 2024 online, including TV channels and live stream information, with or without cable.

FREE IIHF World Championship live streams

The 2024 IIHF World Championship is being live streamed for free on ORF in Austria, on ProSieben in Germany, and on YouTube in countries where it hasn't been picked up by a big-name broadcaster, such as Australia.

But what if you're based there but aren't at home to catch that free IIHF World Championship coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch the event for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

IIHF World Championship live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the ice hockey on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the IIHF World Championship live stream online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Austrian service, you'd select Austria from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ORF or another website and watch the 2024 IIHF World Championship live stream.

Watch IIHF World Championship in the U.S.

In the U.S., the 2024 IIHF World Championship is split between NHL Network and ESPN Plus.

While an ESPN Plus subscription doesn't grant access to regular ESPN content, it will let you stream thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else. ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia", as well as the Disney Star Wars and Marvel libraries.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get NHL Network through an OTT cable TV alternative.

One of the best value options is Sling TV. Prices start from $40/month and your first month half-price. You'll just need to add its Sports Extra add-on for an additional $11/month to include NHL Network.

Costing only $10.99/month, ESPN Plus is an affordable way to watch a massive range of top quality live sports, including NHL, MLB, UFC, PGA Tour golf, international soccer and a whole host of NCAA college sports. For even better value, you can include it alongside Disney+ and Hulu in the Disney Plus Bundle from only $14.99/month.

You can get ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 on the Sling TV Orange package, or ABC, NBC and Fox on the Blue plan. Whichever you choose, you'll get 50% off your first month. NHL Network is included with the $11 per month Sports Extra add-on.

Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package. The Elite Plan ($89.99 per month) gets you well over 100 channels including NHL Network. And you can try it all out with Fubo's 7-day free trial.

How to watch IIHF World Championship in the U.K.

Viaplay has the rights to the IIHF World Championship in the U.K..

You'll have to subscribe to the Total package for coverage, with the plan costing £14.99 per month. It also includes NHL Playoffs coverage. However, there's currently a deal in place for annual membership that saves you 33%, equivalent to a monthly fee of £9.99.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch an IIHF World Championship live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch IIHF World Championship in Canada

TSN has the rights to show 2024 IIHF World Championship live streams in Canada.

If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

Watch IIHF World Championship in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch the 2024 IIHF World Championship on YouTube, which is of course completely free.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your account as if you were back home. Otherwise, you may be restricted to highlights.