Giro del Veneto live stream 2024: How to watch the Italian classic

Watch Giro del Veneto live streams on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 for another late-season Italian one-day thriller. Below, we'll show you how to watch Giro del Veneto 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE!

Giro del Veneto 2024 live streams: TV schedule, Dates The 2024 Giro del Veneto takes place on Weds, Oct 16.

► Start time: 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 a.m. AEDT

• FREE STREAM — RAI Play (Italy)

The Giro del Veneto is an historic race, first held in 1909, but it is still re-establishing itself after an eight-year hiatus that ended in 2021, when it was revived as part of a trio of races in the Veneto region of Italy alongside the Veneto Classic.

The 87th Giro del Veneto starts in Verona and finishes in Vicenza, featuring a route that is, in line with the other Italian autumn Classics, a hilly affair. Recognising the atmosphere on the ascent to the Basilica of Madonna di Monte Berico last year, the organisers have made it the central feature of the 2024 route, tackled six times over repeat laps of a finishing circuit in Vicenza.

The route will favour the puncheur and the aggressive riders who can sprint it out from a small group. The teams include seven top-tier WorldTour outfits. Read on for how to watch Giro del Veneto 2024 live streams from wherever you are.

FREE Giro del Veneto 2024 live streams

In Italy, the 2024 Giro del Veneto is available to watch and stream for FREE on RAI Play. RAI, the national public broadcaster, will be showing the race live on RAI 2

Coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. local time (CEST), which is 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 a.m. AEDT.

If you'd usually watch RAI in Italy but are traveling outside the country, you may not be able to due to geographical restrictions.

How to watch the Giro del Veneto from abroad

It's only natural that you might want to watch a Giro del Veneto live stream from Italy, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth.

Where to watch Giro del Veneto live in the U.S.

Discovery+ ($4.99/month after a free trial) is the place to watch both upcoming Veneto races live in the States. According to the official Giro del Veneto website, viewers can expect commentary from Rob Hatch.

Can I watch the Giro del Veneto in the U.K, Canada or Australia?

As it stands, the Giro del Veneto will only be broadcast in Italy, on RAI, and on Discovery Plus in the States.

In the U.K and Europe, the major broadcaster of pro cycling races, Eurosport, does not have the event listed on its schedule. Likewise, it does not appear on the schedule for its online streaming services, Discovery+ and Max.

In Australia, the race is not part of SBS's cycling portfolio and isn't being shown by any pay-TV broadcasters.

We have contacted both the race organisers and relevant broadcasters for confirmation but as it stands, the only way to watch the 2024 Giro del Veneto for free is in Italy, or using a VPN from outside Italy.

Giro del Veneto 2024 route map and profile

The map for the 2024 Giro del Veneto (Image credit: Giro del Veneto)

The profile for the 2024 Giro del Veneto (Image credit: Giro del Veneto)

When was the Giro del Veneto first held? The Giro del Veneto was first held in 1909. Despite being 115 years old, the 2024 edition will be just the 87th. That's because the race has suffered numerous interruptions in which the race could not be held, mostly due to financial reasons. The biggest hiatus was nine years between 1913 and 1922, while the most recent gap was the eight years from 2013 to the birth of the modern version of the race in 2021.

Where is the Giro del Veneto held? The Giro del Veneto is held in the Veneto region of north-eastern Italy. It starts in the historic city of Verona and finishes with laps of the nearby city of Vicenza.