Fritz vs Zverev live stream: How to watch US Open men's quarter final online

Taylor Fritz will aim to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam for the very first time when he takes on former US Open finalist Alexander Zverev in a fascinating quarter-final battle at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In his four matches at this year’s US Open, Fritz has dropped just one set despite facing tough opposition in Matteo Berrettini and Casper Ruud.

Fritz has also limited his unforced errors and is the first American man to make it to the last 16 or further at all four majors in a single season since Andre Agassi in 2003. However, he now faces a huge test against the fourth seed.

Zverev may not have been at his best so far in New York, dropping sets against Maximilian Marterer, Tomás Martín Etcheverry and Brandon Nakashima, but the German has the game to cause huge problems for Fritz.

Possessing a huge serve and a strong return game, Zverev leads the head-to-head 5-4 and has already reached a Grand Slam final this year, losing in five sets to Carlos Alcaraz. However, the last time they played it was Fritz who secured the victory as he won a five-set epic at Wimbledon.

How to watch Fritz vs Zverez live streams for FREE

While US Open tennis is generally on paid-for TV services around the world, tennis fans in Australia and New Zealand get to watch the best action absolutely free.

That's because Channel 9 and TVNZ — and their respective FREE streaming services 9Now and TVNZ+ — have rights to show live matches, including Fritz vs Zverez.

But what if you're usually based in Australia or New Zealand, but aren't at home during the 2024 US Open fortnight? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a new TV service in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below...

Watch Fritz vs Zverez live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Fritz vs Zverez live streams on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the tennis live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual Australian service, you'd select an Australia-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now or another website and stream Fritz vs Zverez live.

How to watch Fritz vs Zverez live streams in the U.S.

ESPN and its channels have exclusive rights to show the US Open stateside, with live action streaming every day across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. Fritz vs Zverez live streams will be shown on ESPN.

Those already with access to ESPN will get the fullest coverage online via the ESPN App — it's slated to show 550 main draw matches.

If you don't have these channels included in your cable package or you've cut the cord, you can watch via selected OTT streaming services, too. Fubo's $79.99/month Pro plan, for example, gets them all. While Sling TV includes ESPN with its Sling Orange plan and costs from only $40/month.

Alternatively, there's the dedicated sports streamer ESPN+, which costs from $10.99/month and will carry extensive coverage around the courts at Flushing Meadows.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange to watch ESPN channels. It costs from $40/month and includes dozens of other great channels. New users get a 50% discount on their first month, too.

Love sports? Then check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front (from $79.99/month thereafter). The line-up of its 150+ channel Pro plan includes ESPN andESPN2, plus the likes of FS1/FS2, NBC Sports, BeIN Sports and the Golf Channel.

Costing only $10.99/month, ESPN Plus is an affordable way to watch a massive range of top quality live sports, including NFL, MLB, NBA, UFC, PGA golf and soccer. For even better value, you can include it alongside Disney+ and Hulu in the Disney Plus Bundle from only $14.99/month.

How to watch Fritz vs Zverez live streams in the U.K.

Sky Sports is the official broadcaster of the US Open tennis in the U.K. so you will need to be subscribed to this service to watch Fritz vs Zverez live streams.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The US Open will be shown across its Sky Sports Tennis and Main Event channels.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £6/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or £34.99/month.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow Fritz vs Zverez live streams on Sky Go by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Fritz vs Zverez live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada can get all the Fritz vs Zverez action on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package.

If you don't have cable, then you could watch US Open online on TSN Plus instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch Fritz vs Zverez live streams in Australia

Aussies can again watch Fritz vs Zverez live streams for FREE on Channel Nine.

The free-to-view 9Go! channel will be devoted to all the Flushing Meadows goings on throughout the tournament. That coverage will be live streamed online via the free on-demand service 9Now, too

To watch every single game, set and match, including Fritz vs Zverez — all ad-free and/or in 4K — you'll need a subscription to Stan Sport. It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more. Base Stan subscriptions cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch all the action on 9Now and Stan, as if you were back home.

How to watch Fritz vs Zverez live streams in New Zealand

Fritz vs Zverev will be available to stream for free on TVNZ+ in New Zealand.

Not in New Zealand right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch all the action on TVNZ+, as if you were back home.

