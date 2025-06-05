How to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on DAZN (it's free)
The FIFA Club World Cup is all change as it heads to the USA to decipher who is the best football team in the world
The Club World Cup runs from June 15 until July 13, 2025. This year the competition has undertaken a dramatic change and instead of featuring just seven teams we now have 32 on the roster. Follow our full guide and schedule below for where to watch Club World Cup live streams 2025 from anywhere with a VPN.
Next game
► Al Ahly vs Inter Miami
• Time: 1 a.m. GMT / 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 12 p.m. AEDT
• Global FREE Stream: DAZN
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
If you're excited to get stuck into 2025 FIFA Club World Cup action, then you're in the right place — we're here to show you how to watch live streams of every single game. And don't worry if you're abroad right now — because you can watch it all from anywhere with a VPN.
This year, the competition has undergone massive changes. Previously, it was just the seven teams, but we now have 32 different clubs from all corners of the globe. Taking place in 12 different venues across the United States, Gianni Infantino is hoping that this change can make it a major competition that rivals the national version of the World Cup.
The new setup means more games and it will take place in a eight groups of four, with the top two from each group progressing to the round of 16, where the usual knockout phase will occur — until a winner is crowned on July 13 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea and recent Champions League winners PSG are some of the standout names in the competition. Here is how to watch the FIFA Club World Cup wherever you are in the world — for FREE.
How to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 for FREE from anywhere in the world
Every single game of the FIFA Club World Cup will be shown for FREE across the globe on DAZN.
Whether you're in Uganda or the USA, the streaming platform will have all 63 games live in a variety of different languages.
Already a paid subscriber or a Freemium member? No worries, the competition is part of your current membership.
If you are looking to sign up then all you need is an email address to be valid for registration.
How to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 anywhere
Away from home and want to watch your normal DAZN coverage of the Club World Cup? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.
It's ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 115 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're away in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. DAZN, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to DAZN and watch the game.
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 need to know
How many countries is DAZN available in?
DAZN is available in over 200 countries and territories worldwide including the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia.
FIFA Club World Cup Round 1 Fixtures
All times are ET
Weekly round updates will be provided
- Saturday 14 June
Al Ahly vs Inter Miami (8 p.m.)
- Sunday 15 June
Bayern Munich vs Auckland City (12 p.m.)
PSG vs Atletico Madrid (3 p.m.)
Palmeiras vs FC Porto (6 p.m.)
Botafogo RJ vs Seattle Sounders (10 p.m.)
- Monday 16 June
Chelsea vs LAFC (3 p.m.)
Boca Juniors vs Benfica (6 p.m.)
Flamengo vs Esperance (9 p.m.)
- Tuesday 17 June
Fluminense vs Dortmund (12 p.m.)
River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds (3 p.m.)
Ulsan HD FC vs Mamelodi Sundownds FC (6 p.m.)
Monterrey vs Inter (9 p.m.)
- Wednesday 18 June
Man City vs Wydad Casablanca (12 p.m.)
Real Madrid vs Al Hilal (3 p.m.)
Pachuca vs Salzburg (6 p.m.)
Al-Ain vs Juventus (9 p.m.)
How did teams qualify for the 2025 Club World Cup?
Europe has 12 clubs in the competition and they were selected based on their performances in the Champions League. Chelsea, Real Madrid and Man City were all recent winners while teams like RB Salzburg and Benfica got in due to FIFA's two clubs per country rule.
Meanwhile, the clubs from outside of Europe are selected on similar performance based clause.
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Groups
Team
Played
GD
PTS
Al Ahly SC
0
0
0
FC Porto
0
0
0
Inter Miami
0
0
0
Palmeiras
0
0
0
Team
Played
GD
PTS
Atletico Madrid
0
0
0
Botafogo RJ
0
0
0
PSG
0
0
0
Seattle Sounders
0
0
0
Team
Played
GD
PTS
Auckland City
0
0
0
Bayern Munich
0
0
0
Benfica
0
0
0
Boca Juniors
0
0
0
Team
Played
GD
PTS
Chelsea
0
0
0
Esperance
0
0
0
Flamengo
0
0
0
LAFC
0
0
0
Team
Played
GD
PTS
Inter
0
0
0
Monterrey
0
0
0
River Plate
0
0
0
Urawa Red Diamonds
0
0
0
Team
Played
GD
PTS
Dortmund
0
0
0
Fluminense
0
0
0
Mamelodi Sundowns
0
0
0
Ulsan HD
0
0
0
Team
Played
GD
PTS
Al-Ain
0
0
0
Juventus
0
0
0
Man City
0
0
0
Wydad Casablanca
0
0
0
Team
Played
GD
PTS
Al Hilal
0
0
0
Pachuca
0
0
0
Real Madrid
0
0
0
Salzburg
0
0
0
Where are the FIFA Club World Cup Grounds?
- MetLife Stadium (New York)
Capacity: 82,500
- Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)
Capacity: 65,000
- Rose Bowl Stadium (California)
Capacity: 88,500
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
Capacity: 75,000
- Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte)
Capacity: 75,000
- Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)
Capacity: 69,000
- Lumen Field (Seattle)
Capacity: 69,000
- Camping World Stadium (Orlando)
Capacity: 65,000
- Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando)
Capacity: 25,000
- GEODIS Park (Nashville)
Capacity: 30,109
- TQL Stadium (Cincinnati)
Capacity: 26,000
- Audi Field (Washington)
Capacity: 20,000
