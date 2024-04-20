Feyenoord vs NEC Nijmegen live stream: How to watch KNVB Beker Dutch Cup final online

The Feyenoord vs NEC Nijmegen live stream in the 2024 Dutch Cup final represents a fascinating clash of history at the former's home ground, De Kuip, in Rotterdam. Feyenoord are seeking a 14th victory in this competition, while NEC have never tasted success in the KNVB Beker, having lost each of their four previous final appearances. Make sure you don't miss it by watching from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEST (Apr. 22)

• DEN — Watch on Viaplay (free trial)

• NED — Watch on ESPN

• GER / AUT — Watch on DAZN

Feyenoord are enjoying a fine season, losing just twice in the Eredivisie – sitting second – and are unbeaten domestically since the beginning of December. The 13-time Dutch Cup winners have already knocked top-flight table toppers PSV out of this competition this season, along with a coming-from-behind 2-1 semi-final victory over Groningen back in February. Mexican striker Santiago Giménez is the man to watch for the Rotterdam club, the 22-year-old forward having plundered 24 goals in all competitions this season to already better last season's haul. Feyenoord will be playing in their home stadium, which happens to be the venue for today's game,

NEC, meanwhile, are in their fifth Dutch Cup final and are desperate to end their showpiece curse by lifting the famous trophy for the first time. The Nijmegen side have knocked out top-flight sides Go Ahead Eagles and ADO Den Haag to reach the semi-finals, where they faced second-tier Cambuur, winning after extra time thanks to a goal from Japanese midfielder Kodai Sano. Compatriot Koki Ogawa has 14 goals this season and with former Dutch international Jasper Cillessen between the sticks, Rogier Meijer's side will have more than half an eye on causing an upset.

Keep on reading to find out how to watch Feyenoord vs NEC Nijmegen in the Dutch Cup final for free wherever you are.

How to watch Feyenoord vs NEC Nijmegen live stream

Good news for fans of Dutch soccer who want to watch a free live stream of Feyenoord vs NEC in the the KNVB Cup final. In Denmark, you can sign up for a free two-week trial for Viaplay , which puts all live sport you could possibly desire at your fingertips, from the Champions League and Europa League to the Bundesliga and Premier League. Once the trial is over, it's DK499 (€66.95/$72.04) a month.

Feyenoord vs NEC is also available on Viaplay in Norway. The Norwegians also have a free two-week trial on offer for its sports package which then costs NOK750 (€69/$74).

The game is also available in the Netherlands, via the ESPN platform. You can catch Feyenoord vs NEC on ESPN Netherlands. Meanwhile, if you're in Germany or Austria, DAZN is the place to go for €24.99 a month or €149.99 if you pay for a year up front.

Of course, Viaplay Norway, Viaplay Denmark, ESPN+ Netherlands and DAZN in Germany and Austria only available within the aforementioned countries, so be sure to use a VPN if you're a subscriber based in one of these countries but are currently stuck abroad.

Watch Feyenoord vs NEC Nijmegen from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the football on your usual subscription?

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the football on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Feyenoord vs NEC Nijmegen live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Can you watch Feyenoord vs NEC Nijmegen in the U.S.?

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, there was no broadcaster lined up to show the Feyenoord vs NEC game in the U.S..

Can you watch Feyenoord vs NEC in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, it's the same in the U.K., where there will be no Feyenoord vs NEC live stream.

Can you watch Feyenoord vs NEC in Canada?

It's the same in the great white north. There's no Canadian broadcaster lined up to show a Feyenoord vs NEC live stream.

Can you watch Feyenoord vs NEC in Australia?

Yep, it's the same Down Under. At the time of writing, there was no live stream option to watch a Feyenoord vs NEC in the Dutch Cup final.

