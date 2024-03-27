Dwars door Vlaanderen 2024 live streams: How to watch cycling online from anywhere

The third race in the Flemish cycling week is the 78th Dwars door Vlaanderen featuring 12 of the famous Belgian climbs or 'Hellingen' as they are known along its 188 kilometre course. Starting in Roeselare and ending some four hours later in Waregem although a classic in its own right it's also the last time the riders will have to prepare in race conditions before the final showdown at the Tour of Flanders on Sunday.

Dwars door Vlaanderen 2024 live streams: TV schedule, dates Dwars door Vlaanderen live streams take place on Wednesday March 27, 2024.

► Start time: 13.15 (GMT)

Sporza (Belgium)

U.S. — FloBikes

U.K. — Discovery+

Although not as hilly as either the E3 Saxo bank Classic or the Tour of Flanders the route of Dwars door Vlaanderen does feature 12 evil climbs such as the Volkegemberg, the Knokteberg, Ladeuze and the Nokerberg. Together with these 12 'Hellingen' there are also eight nightmarish flat cobblestone sectors for the riders to negotiate as they criss-cross the Flanders fields on the incredibly difficult route.

Although historically a sprinters race Dwars door Vlaanderen has lately gone in favour of punchy, attacking type riders such as last year's winner Christophe Laporte (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) who will be back this year to defend his title. With his team mate Wout Van Aert backing him up they may will be the duo to beat but there are plenty of others riders who would love to add a victory here to their palmarès.

Leading the attack on Team Visma will be Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceuninck), Mads Pedersen (Lidl - Trek), and Stefan Küng (Groupama - FDJ).

FREE Dwars door Vlaanderen live streams

If you live in Belgium then you can look forward to a FREE Dwars door Vlaanderen live stream in 2024 on Sporza.

But what if you're based in Belgium but aren't at home to catch that free Dwars door Vlaanderen coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

How to watch 2024 Dwars door Vlaanderen live streams in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Dwars door Vlaanderen on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch Dwars door Vlaanderen 2024 live streams in the U.K.

Live coverage of Dwars door Vlaanderen will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £29.99 per month.

How to watch Dwars door Vlaanderen live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 Dwars door Vlaanderen on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

