How to watch a E3 Saxo Bank Classic live stream 2024

At last the big Belgian spring classics are here and to start the festival is the E3 Saxo Bank Classic. Run on the same roads and famous climbs as the Tour of Flanders but just on a shorter course, the race will see all the specialists including the BIG TWO Mathieu Van der Poel and Wout Van Aert in absolute peak form.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch E3 Saxo Bank Classic 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

E3 Saxo Bank Classic 2024 live streams: TV schedule, dates E3 Saxo Classic 2024 live streams take place on Friday, March 22.

► Start time: 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. GMT / 12 p.m. AEDT (Mar. 23)

• FREE STREAMS — SBS (Australia) / Sporza (Belgium)

• USA - FloBikes

• Canada. — FloBikes

• U.K. — Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN

There's no more hiding, no more preperation races or training camps. Here is where the Flemish Cycling Week kicks off and the serious business begins.

The 66th E3 Saxo Bank Classic covers 207km, starting and finishing in Harelbeke, and packing in no less than 17 vicious climbs starting with the Katteberg rising out of Oudenaarde. After this first of the cobbled obstacles there is a lengthy gap of 60km before the next one, the ascent of La Houppe.

From here on they come thick and fast, one after another, to smash the rider's legs including beasts such as the Oude Kruisberg, The Taaienberg, The Boigneberg and the double perils of the dreaded Paterberg and Oude Kwaremont. From the peak of the final climb, the Tiegemberg, it's then 20km flat out to the line in Harelbeke to crown the 2024 winner.

Hot favourites don't come any hotter than the duo of Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin - Deceuninck) and Wout Van Aert (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) but surprise winners often triumph in the chaos on the cobbles.

Of those taking the fight to the big two, ones to look out for are Mads Pedersen (Lidl - Trek), Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates), Arnaud De lie (Lotto Dstny), Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step), Matteo Jorgenson and Christophe Laporte (Team Visma | Lease a Bike), Matej Mohorič (Bahrain - Victorious), Magnus Sheffield (INEOS Grenadiers) and Stefan Küng (Groupama - FDJ).

Read on to see how to catch the action from wherever you live.

FREE E3 Saxo Bank Classic live streams

If you live in Belgium then you can look forward to a FREE E3 Saxo Bank Classic live stream in 2024. Belgium's Sporza is set to serve up a free stream of this one day UCI World Tour race.

Another great option for those in need of an English language commentary is the E3 Saxo Bank Classic free live stream on SBS On-Demand in Australia.

But what if you're based in Belgium or Australia but aren't at home to catch that free E3 Saxo Bank Classic coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

E3 Saxo Bank Classic 2024 live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a 2024 E3 Saxo Bank Classic live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

How to watch 2024 E3 Saxo Bank Classic live streams in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 E3 Saxo Bank Classic on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.

How to watch E3 Saxo Bank Classic 2024 live streams in the U.K.

Live coverage of E3 Saxo Bank Classic will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £29.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch E3 Saxo Bank Classic live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 E3 Saxo Bank Classic on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.