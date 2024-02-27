Chelsea vs Leeds live stream: How to watch FA Cup fifth round online

Chelsea host Leeds in an FA Cup fifth-round tie on Wednesday that reeks of nostalgia. Older fans may remember the brutal 1970 final replay – the last time these two teams met in the competition – ending 2-1 in Chelsea's favor. You can watch FA Cup games from anywhere with a VPN.

Chelsea vs Leeds live stream, date, time, channels The Chelsea vs Leeds live stream takes place Wednesday, February 28.

► Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT / 6:30 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 29)

• FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Three days on from defeat in the League Cup final, Chelsea have one more chance to salvage some silverware from another dispiriting season. Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate for his side to prove their doubters wrong. The Blues' 3-1 defeat of Aston Villa in the fourth round was arguably their performance of the season and much rests on top scorer Cole Palmer's precocious young shoulders for the eight-time winners.

Marching on together, Leeds are unbeaten in 2024, on a nine-game winning run in the league and four points off the Championship's summit after Friday's 3-1 defeat of table-topping Leicester. After a shaky start, Daniel Farke has got the Whites purring, with Crysencio Summerville firing 16 goals in all competitions and 17-year-old academy youth product Archie Gray impressing many with his buccaneering right-back runs. Willy Gnonto has also found some with five goals in his last six games in all competitions and the Yorkshire side will go to Stamford Bridge seeking to maintain their momentum.

You'll want to tune in to see one of football's fiercest non-geographic rivalries, so read on as we explain all the ways to get a Chelsea vs Leeds live stream where you are.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Leeds live stream for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.K. can watch Chelsea vs Leeds on ITV4 or stream it online via ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Chelsea vs Leeds live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Leeds live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs Leeds live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, the best Hulu shows such as The Dropout and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Chelsea vs Leeds live stream by using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Leeds live stream on Sportsnet, which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Plus, you'll need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world, including out-of-market NHL games, Premiership and Super League rugby. There's also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Chelsea vs Leeds live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Leeds live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including Chelsea vs Leeds. The streaming service is AU$9.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Leeds live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Chelsea vs Leeds live stream via Sky Sport Now. A plan costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.