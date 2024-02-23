Brighton vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Brighton and Everton both have plenty to play for as the final third of the EPL season approaches — and you can watch the Brighton vs Everton live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Brighton vs Everton live stream, Date, Time, Channels Brighton vs Everton live streams will be available on Saturday, February 24.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 25)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Brighton climbed up to seventh after a 5-0 demolition of Sheffield Utd last time out. That position is likely to be enough for a place in next season's Europa League, but Newcastle, West Ham, Chelsea and Wolves are all within three points of Roberto De Zerbi's side.

Everton have more modest ambitions. A 17th-place finish would be celebrated at Goodison Park, where Sean Dyche's men drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace on Monday. That result was enough to move them out of the bottom three, but Everton head into this weekend's game at the Amex Stadium on an eight-match winless streak.

This match will bring a clash of styles. Brighton rank second for possession, while Everton are second-bottom. The Toffees will sit deep and look to cause problems on the counter-attack, with Brighton set to control the ball for the majority of the encounter.

Watch Brighton vs Everton from abroad

How to watch a Brighton vs Everton live stream wherever you are

Brighton vs Everton live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

ExpressVPN offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN can access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Watch Brighton vs Everton in the U.S.

How to watch a Brighton vs Everton live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brighton vs Everton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Brighton vs Everton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Watch Brighton vs Everton in the U.K.

How to watch a Brighton vs Everton live stream in the U.K.

Unfortunately, there will be no Brighton vs Everton live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches.

Watch Brighton vs Everton in Canada

How to watch a Brighton vs Everton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch a Brighton vs Everton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.

Watch Brighton vs Everton in Australia

How to watch a Brighton vs Everton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Brighton vs Everton live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD per year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

Watch Brighton vs Everton in New Zealand

How to watch a Brighton vs Everton live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Brighton vs Everton live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.