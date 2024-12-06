Brentford vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League game online and on TV

The Brentford vs Newcastle live stream is a key match for two sides that are looking to break into the Premier League top 10 — here's how to watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Brentford vs Newcastle live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Brentford vs Newcastle live stream takes place on Saturday, December 7.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 10)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Brentford return home after a bruising midweek defeat against Aston Villa. The Bees were 3-0 down by halftime, and while a second-half Mikkel Damsgaard goal made the score a little more respectable, Brentford were well beaten. This defeat brought to an end a run of three matches undefeated, so now the Bees will be looking to start up another run with the visit of Newcastle.

The Magpies travel down to Gtech Community Stadium following a thrilling draw with table-topping Liverpool. The 3-3 match was one of the games of the EPL season to date, and while Newcastle could have won, a point feels like a good result against such high-quality opposition. This draw quelled some of the negative noise surrounding Newcastle following a run of just two wins in 10 matches, but Eddie Howe needs a convincing win fast.

Brentford and Newcastle are only separated in the table by goal difference, so this could be a closely fought game. While Newcastle have a strong recent record against Brentford, they are typically poor away from St James’ Park so Brentford will feel should be taking all three points.

Don’t miss the Brentford vs Newcastle live stream, and we’ll show you how to watch it from anywhere down below. Plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Brentford vs Newcastle live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, so it's ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch Brentford vs Newcastle as normal.

How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Brentford vs Newcastle live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for your first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month (reduced to $49.99 for Black Friday), but it gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Brentford vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including USA and NBC in select regions. New subscribers currently get their first month half price.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Can you watch Brentford vs Newcastle in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Brentford vs Newcastle Town live stream in the U.K.. That's because games that kick-off at 3pm on a Saturday afternoon are subject to a TV blackout, to protect attendances elsewhere in the league pyramid.

Fans visiting the U.K. from abroad can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Brentford vs Newcastle live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value, you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Brentford vs Newcastle game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It usually costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Brentford vs Newcastle live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year and kick-off is at 4 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Those who want to watch the game on TV can tune in on Sky Sport 5.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide