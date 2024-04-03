Brentford vs Brighton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Brentford vs Brighton has a lot riding on it with the Bees have slipped into the relegation mix after a poor run of form, and the visiting Seagulls needing a win if they're to remain in with a chance of a second successive European campaign next season — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN .

Brentford vs Brighton live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Brentford vs Brighton live stream takes place Wednesday, Apr. 3.

► Time: 7:30 p.m. BST / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 a.m. AEDT (Thu.)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

After a typically efficient first three months of the season, Brentford have struggled, winning just three games since November 4, despite the return of captain and centre-forward talisman Ivan Toney at the turn of the year. The England man started well but has now gone six league games without a goal, while the Bees haven't won since mid-February. Five points above the relegation zone, Thomas Frank's side need to pick up some wins soon and the boss will be hoping Kristoffer Ajer's equalizer nine minutes into injury on Saturday against Manchester United can prove a catalyst for better things to come.

Following a stellar start to the season in which they (briefly) topped the table, Brighton have returned to the mean but still have European ambitions after their Europa League last 16 defeat to Roma in March. The in-demand manager Roberto De Zerbi is delivering another thrilling season down on the south coast and the Seagulls gaffer will have been disappointed his side let an early lead slip against table-topping Liverpool on Sunday as Danny Welbeck scored his seventh goal of the season. Top scorer Joao Pedro remains absent, so Welbeck and in-form Pascal Gross again carry the creative burden.

There is so much riding on this game, you won't want to miss it. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch Brentford vs Brighton from anywhere

Brentford vs Brighton live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Brentford vs Brighton live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.

How to watch Brentford vs Brighton in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brentford vs Brighton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Brentford vs Brighton live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, <a href="https://imp.i305175.net/c/221109/828265/11640?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.peacocktv.com%2Fwatch%2Fhome" data-link-merchant="peacocktv.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch Brentford vs Brighton in the U.K.

TNT Sports — the rebranded name of what was BT Sport last season — has the Brentford vs Brighton live stream in the U.K..

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Brentford vs Brighton live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Brentford vs Brighton in Canada

Canadians can watch the Brentford vs Brighton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 40% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch Brentford vs Brighton in Australia

Aussies can watch the Brentford vs Brighton live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Brentford vs Brighton in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Brentford vs Brighton live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.