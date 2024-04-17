Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Champions League quarter-final game online

The Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live stream is the second leg of what has been a thrilling Champions League quarter-final tie — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live stream takes place on Wednesday April 17.

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEST (Apr. 20)

• FREE STREAM — Watch on Servus TV (Austria)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Harry Kane returned to North London last week to haunt his old foes, scoring for the 15th time in 20 appearances at the Emirates Stadium. After failing to win the Bundesliga in his first season in Germany, the England skipper will be desperate to progress in the Champions League.

The Gunners were impressive and resilient in the first leg, with a Leandro Trossard goal drawing them back level. It will be an even greater test for Mikel Arteta’s side in the Allianz Arena and they will be heading there on the back of a disappointing defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel will be without Kingsley Coman after the French winger injured his abductor muscle against Cologne at the weekend. Mikel Arteta has some fitness fears around Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.

It is one of the biggest nights of the season for both these teams. Read on to make sure you don’t miss any of the action.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a single game by checking out how to watch Champions League live streams.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal from anywhere

Lucky soccer fans in Austria can watch FREE Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live streams on Servus TV.

Traveling outside Austria? You'll need a good VPN to unblock Servus TV from abroad. More on that below.

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Austrian service, you'd select Austria from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Servus TV or another service and watch the game.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before. The game will also be shown on CBS.

Alternatively, If you're a cord cutter, Fubo is another option as the game is also set to be broadcast on TUDN. The Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

<a href="https://paramountplus.qflm.net/c/221109/175360/3065?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paramountplus.com%2F" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. With prices starting at $5.99 per month, get access to "Survivor" and "Big Brother" episodes, as well as originals like "Star Trek: Picard" and "The Good Fight".

If you love sports, you might want to check out <a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) hosts the Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K. and will be the exclusive home of the entire Champions League tournament in the country.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch a Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($224.99 CAD). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the Great White North.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live stream via beIN Sports Connect. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. There's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it before committing to a subscription.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In India, you can watch the Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live stream on JioTV which is totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users.

If you're away from home right now, you can still stream the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.