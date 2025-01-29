Barcelona vs Atalanta live stream: How to watch Champions League match online

Today's Barcelona vs Atalanta live stream sees both sides looking to secure a place in the Champions League round of 16. You can watch the PSV vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Barcelona vs Atalanta live stream date, time, TV channels The Barcelona vs Atalanta live stream takes place on Wednesday, January 29.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Thurs)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

Barcelona come into this game on incredible goalscoring form. They've scored at least five goals in all but one of their most recent five games, including an all-time Champions League classic against Benfica last week. Hansi Flick's side trailed twice in Lisbon, but goals from Eric Garcia and Raphinha in a frantic final period made it six UCL wins in a row for the Blaugrana. Can they make it seven tonight?

Atalanta have lost just once in the Champions League so far, leaving the Italian side on course to qualify automatically for the round of 16. Gian Piero Gasperini's side come into this game having won back-to-back games in all competitions, a much-needed reaction to a five-game winless run, and they do travel well – they've won all three of the away games in the Champions League and conceded just once.

Can Barcelona keep up their record in front of goal? Keep reading as we explain how to watch Barcelona vs Atalanta live streams from wherever you are today.

How to watch Barcelona vs Atalanta live stream in Ukraine

Watch Barcelona vs Atalanta live on Megogo

Barcelona vs Atalanta will be live on Megogo Football 2 and the Megogo streaming service in Ukraine. There's no free trial, but you do get your first 7 days for only 49 UAH (just over $1). Traveling outside of Ukraine? Use NordVPN to watch your usual streaming service from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Barcelona vs Atalanta live stream from anywhere

Barcelona vs Atalanta live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

How to watch Barcelona vs Atalanta live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Barcelona vs Atalanta live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads.

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "The Good Fight", Tyler Sheridan show "Landman" and much, much more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Atalanta live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports hosts the Barcelona vs Atalanta live stream in the U.K. It's on TNT Sports 10 on TV.

You can get TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

How to watch Barcelona vs Atalanta live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch Barcelona vs Atalanta live streams on DAZN, the Champions League streaming service in the country.

DAZN plans start at CA$24.99/month in a 12-month contract, with various monthly and annual options. DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

How to watch Barcelona vs Atalanta live stream in Australia

Barcelona vs Atalanta live streams are on Stan Sport for soccer fans Down Under.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month. It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Atalanta live stream in New Zealand

DAZN is home of Champions League League football for Kiwis. The service costs from $14.99/month if you commit to a year, or $29.99/month for a flexible rolling subscription.

How to watch Barcelona vs Atalanta live stream in India

With Champions League matches going out on the Sony Sports Network in India, you can live stream Barcelona vs Atalanta on JioTV — that means it's totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users. It's also available on Sony LIV.

