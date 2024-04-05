Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream sees both sides looking to return to winning ways after disappointing results in midweek — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream takes place on Saturday, April 6.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Apr. 7)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

Aston Villa remain well positioned in their bid to qualify for the Champions League, for which a top-five finish will probably be sufficient.

Unai Emery will hope to have Ollie Watkins, Emi Martinez and Jacob Ramsey back from injury, while John McGinn is definitely available following suspension. Villa will need a very different game plan against Brentford, who will have much less of the ball than Man City did last time out.

The Bees drew 0-0 with Brighton in the midweek round of matches, leaving them just six points above the relegation zone. Only Luton Town have collected fewer points over the last eight games, with the Bees duly lacking confidence.

Thomas Frank will hope Ivan Toney and Yoane Wissa can exploit Aston Villa's high defensive line. Yet Emery's men begin the game as strong favorites.

Read on below for details of how you can watch the Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

Watch Aston Villa vs Brentford from anywhere

Aston Villa vs Brentford live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Aston Villa vs Brentford live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch an Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream by using a VPN.

<a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling-tv.pxf.io"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out <a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Can you watch Aston Villa vs Brentford in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream in the U.K. That's because long-standing rules — designed to protect attendances at English league matches — prevent games kicking off at 3 p.m. on a Saturday from being broadcast on live TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use a VPN service to access their usual streaming service from abroad.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video broadcast 20 matches earlier in the season.

Watch Aston Villa vs Brentford in Canada

Canadians can watch a Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Aston Villa vs Brentford in Australia

Aussies can watch a Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Aston Villa vs Brentford in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using a VPN service.