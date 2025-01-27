AlUla Tour 2025 live stream — how to watch WorldTour cycling free online

This week, the series of Middle Eastern stage races that allow the riders some warm weather kicks off in-now traditional fashion with the AlUla Tour, set in the stunning landscape of north-west Saudi Arabia.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch an AlUla Tour 2025 live stream from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

AlUla Tour 2025 live streams: TV schedule, Dates AlUla Tour 2025 live streams take place between Tuesday, 28 January and Saturday, 1 February.

► Start times. Stages 1-4 start at 11.30 a.m. (GMT), stage 5 starts at 11.45 a.m. (GMT)

Until just recently there were large gaps in the cycling calendar at this time of year, but no more. With the season-opening Tour Down Under finishing just a couple of days ago it’s time for the next big event, the 5th AlUla Tour in Saudi Arabia.

The newest addition to the series of short tours set on the desert roads of the permanently sunny Middle East, the AlUla Tour is without doubt the most stunning. The scenery is quite simply out of this world as the riders pass through the alien mountainous arena in the north-west of this giant country.

This year there are five stages starting with a straight forward sprint on stage 1 before moving onto a very lumpy stage 2 with the first hill-top finish of the race at Bir Jaydah Mountain Wirkah. Stage 3 sees the riders back on the flat then stage 4 takes them up the signature climb of the race, the 22% slopes to the Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid. This has traditionally been the climax of the race but this year that will be held on the AlUla Camel Cup track on stage 5, and the GC should be wrapped up by then.

Heading the list of favourites for the race is Tom Pidcock who – in the first outing for his new team Q36.5 – will be keen to make a big impression. Up against him in the fight for the overall will be the likes of Eddie Dunbar and Jonas Abrahamsen but the real big names are those who will be contesting the sprints on the flat stages. With a line up that includes Tim Merlier, Fabio Jakobsen, Dylan Groenewegen and Arvid de Kleijn we can expect some lightning fast finishes on the hot desert roads.

Read on for details on how to watch an AlUla Tour 2025 live stream from wherever you are, including free options.

How to watch AlUla Tour 2025 live streams for free

If you live in Australia then you can look forward to a free AlUla Tour live stream in 2025.

That's because the free-to-air SBS in Australia has the rights to the action, which you can watch online via SBS On Demand.

But what if you're based in Australia but aren't at home to catch that free AlUla Tour coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch AlUla Tour 2025 live streams from anywhere

It's only natural that you might want to watch a AlUla Tour 2025 live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

How to watch AlUla Tour 2025 live stream in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2025 AlUla Tour on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Stages 1-4 will start at 6.30 a.m. ET / 3.30 a.m. PT, with stage 5 starting at 6.45 a.m. ET / 3.45 a.m. PT.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN as set out above.

How to watch AlUla Tour 2025 live stream in the U.K.

Live coverage of the 2025 AlUla Tour will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £30.99 per month.

Stages will start at 11.30 a.m. GMT each day, with the final stage starting at 11.45 a.m. GMT.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch AlUla Tour live stream in Canada

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2025 AlUla Tour on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Stages 1-4 will start at 6.30 a.m. ET / 3.30 a.m. PT, with stage 5 starting at 6.45 a.m. ET / 3.45 a.m. PT.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to access your usual Canadian streaming sites and subscriptions.

How to watch an AlUla Tour live stream in Australia

As we explained above, the AlUla Tour on SBS in Australia, meaning you can watch it for free online via SBS On Demand.

Stages will start at 10.30 p.m. AEDT each day, with the final stage starting at 10.45 p.m. AEDT.

If you're away from Australia right now, a VPN will allow you to still access your usual free streams. We recommend NordVPN.

ALULA TOUR 2025 ROUTE

AlUla Tour 2025 route map

AlUla Tour 2025 route map (Image credit: 2025 AlUla Tour)

AlUla Tour 2025 stages

Stage 1 | Tue, January 28 | Al Manshiyah Train Station - Al Manshiyah Train Station, 142.7 km

Stage 2 | Wed, January 29 | AlUla Old Town - Bir Jaydah Mountain Wirkah, 157.7km

Stage 3 | Thu, January 30 | Hegra - Tayma Fort, 180.6km

Stage 4 | Fri, January 31 | Maraya - Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid, 140.9km

Stage 5 | Sat, February 1 | AlUla Camel Cup Track - AlUla Camel Cup Track, 169.6km

