UFC 304 live stream: How to watch Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 online from anywhere, match card, start time

The UFC 304 live stream brings a card headlined by Leon Edwards defending his UFC Welterweight Championship against Belal Muhammad. There's also the mouthwatering Aspinall vs Blaydes heavyweight title fight to enjoy. You don't want miss this blockbuster night of UFC! Our guide below explains how to watch UFC 304 live streams — and how to use a VPN to stream it safely.

UFC 304 live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels ► Date: Saturday (Jul. 27)

• U.S. stream — ESPN Plus PPV

• U.K. stream — TNT Sports

► UFC 304 main card: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST (Sun.) / 12 p.m. AEST on (Sun.) Prelims from 8 p.m. ET.

► Edwards vs Muhammad ringwalks: 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. BST / 2 p.m. AEST.

Manchester will play host to what promises to be a brilliant night of UFC action on Saturday. The main event sees Leon Edwards defend his Welterweight Championship against Belel Muhammad, three years on from a no-contest bout between the pair. Muhammed is in confident mood after going 10 consecutive fights without defeat, but Edwards will provide his toughest challenge yet as he looks to keep hold of the belt.

The UFC Heavyweight Championship will also be on the line, as Tom Aspinall seeks to retain his title against Curtis Blaydes. Aspinall lost to Blaydes in 2022 after injuring his knee within seconds of that fight, so he will be looking for revenge here.

You can view the whole card at the bottom of this article. And keep reading for where to watch UFC 304 live streams online.

Away from home this weekend and want to watch UFC 304 on your usual subscription service?

You can still watch Edwards vs Muhammad and all the rest of UFC 304 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software ups your privacy and allows you to safely access your favorite streaming services whilst traveling. So, ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

Live stream UFC 304 in the U.S.

You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 304 live streams of the main card — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVs.

The best value way to watch is to get UFC 304 plus a year of ESPN Plus for $134.98, which is a saving of $55 (ESPN Plus usually costs $109.99/year and UFC PPVs are currently $79.99).

If you already have ESPN Plus (costing $10.99/month on its own), then you'll have to pay $79.99 as PPV cost. Or add Disney Plus and Hulu for an extra $4 and buy UFC 304 together with a Disney Bundle.

The prelim fights are also shown on regular ESPN as well as ESPN Plus, with the early prelims available on ESPN Plus, ESPN and the UFC Fight Pass (the latter costing $9.99/month).

Live stream UFC 304 in Canada

For MMA fans north of the border the prelims are on Sportsnet and TVA Sports, with UFC 304's main card available through a variety of PPV providers, including BELL, Rogers, Shaw, Sportsnet+, DAZN and UFC Fight Pass.

The cost for this one is $69.99, with main card action starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Live stream UFC 304 in the U.K. and Australia

While UFC fans in the U.K. are in for a late night or early morning, those Down Under can watch live on Sunday afternoon.

In the U.K., the main card is set to start at 3 a.m. BST, with Edwards vs Muhammad set to enter the Octagon at approximately 5 a.m. BST. The prelims and main card will be live on TNT Sports — formerly BT Sport — which you can get through through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media or by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan a combo rolling subscription for £30.99/month that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and other entertainment channels all in one place.

In Australia, UFC 304's main card will be live on Sunday, July 28 from 12 p.m. AEST on Kayo Sports PPV or Foxtel Main Event, where it costs AU$59.95.

UFC 304 fight card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus PPV

Leon Edwards (C) vs Belal Muhammad 2 (welterweight title)

Tom Aspinall (C) vs Curtis Blaydes 2 (interim heavyweight title)

Bobby King Green vs Paddy Pimblett (lightweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Manel Kape (flyweight)

Arnold Allen vs Giga Chikadze (featherweight)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus PPV and ESPN

Nathaniel Wood vs Daniel Pineda (featherweight)

Molly McCann vs Bruna Brasil (women’s strawweight)

Caolan Loughran vs Ramon Taveras (bantamweight)

Mick Parkin vs Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus and UFC FightPass

Oban Elliott vs Preston Parsons (welterweight)

Christian Leroy Duncan vs Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Sam Patterson vs Kiefer Crosbie (welterweight)

Shauna Bannon vs Alice Ardelean (women’s bantamweight)

Modestas Bukauskas vs Marcin Prachnio (light-heavyweight)

