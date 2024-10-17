New Zealand vs West Indies live streams: How to watch Women's T20 World Cup 2024 online

The West Indies vs New Zealand live stream will conclude the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals. Both teams will fight it out for a chance to play for the top prize.

Follow our guide below for where to watch Women’s T20 World Cup live stream from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for free.

New Zealand vs West Indies live stream: TV schedule, dates ► Dates: Friday, October 18

► Times: 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST / 7.30 p.m. IST / 8 p.m. AEST

• FREE — Watch on ICC.TV (See below)

• U.S. — Watch on Willow TV / Sling

• U.K. — Watch on Sky / Now

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The White Ferns were impressive in their final group match against Pakistan, winning by 54 runs. All-rounder Eden Carson played brilliantly, claiming two wickets for just seven runs off her three overs. The result knocked out India and took New Zealand to the semi-finals. The West Indies got even more of a shock result, capitalising on bad England fielding to beat Heather Knight’s side by six wickets, meaning they progressed at their opponent's expense.

Melie Kerr of New Zealand has already taken 10 wickets, making her the tournament’s top bowler. Skipper Sophie Devine is one of the best performers with the bat, scoring an excellent 57 Not Out against India. Hayley Matthews scored an excellent 50 for their opponents in their final group match and will be a threat once again, while Afy Fletch bowled well too, taking three wickets for 21 runs.

Here's how to watch the Women's T20 World Cup live stream from anywhere.

Can you watch the New Zealand vs West Indies live stream for free? Yes! If no local broadcaster has the rights to air where you are, then you can watch for free on ICC.TV. Use a good VPN to watch all the action as if you were at home. Full details just below...

Watch New Zealand vs West Indies from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

NordVPN is a top-rated VPN service with over 5,000 servers across 60 countries.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN — as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your usual location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream — head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were back at home.

Watch New Zealand vs West Indies live stream around the world

Here are the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup live stream details and TV broadcasters around the world:

Watch New Zealand vs West Indies live streams in the U.S.

The Women's T20 World Cup 2024, including the New Zealand vs West Indies live stream, is available from $10 a month. Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the Women's T20 World Cup live streams in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Where to watch New Zealand vs West Indies live in the U.K.

The Women's T20 World Cup cricket, including New Zealand vs West Indies, is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the U.K. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the U.K., you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch New Zealand vs West Indies live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the New Zealand vs West Indies live stream is available on Prime Video. Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $95 per year, after a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch New Zealand vs West Indies live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the New Zealand vs West Indies live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch New Zealand vs West Indies live in India

The women's Women's T20 World Cup, including New Zealand vs West Indies, will be televised on India's Star Sports Network. It will be available to live strea on the Hotstar mobile app (iOS and Android) in India.

If you already subscribe, but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as NordVPN. to follow the cricket.

How to watch New Zealand vs West Indies live in Pakistan

The Women's T20 World Cup coverage in Pakistan is split between PTV Sports, where it is available for FREE, and Ten Sports on television. It will be available to live stream via the Myco app, Tamasha and Shoq.

Watch Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in rest of the world

In lots of other places in the world, including Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 live stream will be available on ICC.TV.

Unfortunately, that service is not available in Bangladesh, South Africa and the West Indies, where local broadcasters Toffee, SuperSport Cricket and SuperSport Cricket Africa, and Star Sports Network hold the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup live stream and TV rights.

