Navarrete vs Valdez 2 live stream: How to watch boxing online for free, fight card, start time, odds

Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez is an all-Mexican WBO super featherweight world title fight for the ages. El Vaquero (the Cowboy) beat compatriot Valdez on points a year ago and now the pair are dancing again after that superb barnstormer — read on for how to watch Navarrete vs Valdez 2 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Navarrete vs Valdez 2 live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Saturday, December 7

► Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

► Time: (est. ringwalks) 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. GMT (Dec. 8) / 3 p.m. AEDT (Dec. 8)

• FREE STEAM — Watch on Azteca 7 (Mexico)

• U.S. — ESPN / ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

Watch anywhere — Try try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Navarrete may have failed in his bid to be the sixth Mexican to become a four-weight world champion by losing to Denys Berinchyk back in May but the 29-year-old remains on the cusp of the top 10 pound-for-pound list. The Cowboy hits hard but arguably the bigger worry was his majority draw against Robson Conceicao in his last fight at super featherweight in November 2023. Navarrete will want to win, and win convincingly.

Two-weight former world champion Valdez has only two losses on his record – Navarrete 18 months ago and unbeaten WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson. That's a fine resume, one that includes a victory of Conceicao compared with his opponent's win, and the 33-year-old's slick skills have been long-honed. Valdez has revenge on his mind in what promises to be a fascinating rematch.

Will it be revenge or repeat from a barnstorming first contest between this talented pair? Here's everything you need to watch the Navarrete vs Valdez 2 live stream, including live streams from around the world.

Can I watch Navarrete vs Valdez 2 for FREE? Fans in Mexico can watch a FREE live stream and highlights of the Navarrete vs Valdez 2 fight on Azteca 7's website. Away from Mexico? Mexican nationals abroad can use NordVPN to unblock their home streaming service and watch the feed from anywhere.

Watch Navarrete vs Valdez 2 live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching boxing on your regular subscription?

You can still watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez 2 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for boxing fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 60% off with this NordVPN deal

It's really easy to set up and use a VPN in just three steps.

1. Choose and install your VPN. The best you can get right now is NordVPN.

2. Pick server location. So if you're a Mexican overseas and want to get back to your usual Mexico-based stream, choose a server in Mexico.

3. Sit back and enjoy. Head to the streaming service showing the action and watch without being geo-blocked.

Navarrete vs Valdez 2 live streams by country

How to watch the Navarrete vs Valdez 2 live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Boxing fans in the U.S. can catch the WBO super featherweight world title fight live stream between Navarrete vs Valdez 2 on ESPN Plus.

Save money on boxing coverage: ESPN Plus is currently offering a Black Friday streaming deal of a 12-month subscription for the price of 9. This offer saves $20 on a year's ESPN+ .

It's $10.99 per month for the basic package or you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $109.99. That brings access to more boxing, MLB, NHL, golf, lacrosse and even UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

The Navarrete vs Valdez 2 main event (but not the undercard) will be simulcast on ESPN, which means cord-cutters can livestream on Sling TV and Fubo.

Remember, if you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Navarrete vs Valdez 2 live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with NordVPN.

Cut the cord with Sling TV. You'll want Sling Orange to watch ESPN, and costs $40 a month. New users typically save 50% on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC, ESPN and USA Network.

How to watch the Navarrete vs Valdez 2 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports is broadcasting the Navarrete vs Valdez 2 live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The fight will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. you can use NordVPN to access your usual stream from anywhere.

Can I watch Navarrete vs Valdez 2 live streams in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, no broadcasters or streaming services are currently listed as showing the Navarrete vs Valdez 2 fight in Canada. We'll update this page should a late deal be done.

Not in Canada but want to live stream Navarrete vs Valdez? You'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as NordVPN, and watch on an overseas streaming service.

Can I watch Navarrete vs Valdez 2 live streams in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, at the time of press, no broadcaster had been announced for the Navarrete vs Valdez 2 fight in Australia. We will keep an eye out for any last-minute deals, though, and update this page with whatever we find.

In Australia on holiday at the moment? You'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as NordVPN, to access your usual stream from back home.

Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez 2 tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Emanuel Navarrete Oscar Valdez Nationality Mexican Mexican Date of birth January 17th, 1995 December 22nd, 1990 Height 5' 7" 5' 5.5" Reach 72" 66" Total fights 41 34 Record 38-2-1 (31 KOs) 32-2 (24 KOs)

Navarrete vs Valdez 2 Fight card

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez; For Navarrete's WBO super featherweight title

Rafael Espinoza vs. Robeisy Ramirez; For Espinoza's WBO featherweight title

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Jackson Marinez; Super lightweight

Giovani Santillan vs. Fredrick Lawson; Welterweight

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Isaac Munoz Gutierrez; Heavyweight

Albert Gonzalez vs. Gerardo Antonio Perez; Super featherweight

Art Barrera Jr. vs. Juan Carlos Campos Medina; Welterweight

Steven Navarro vs. Gabriel Bernardi Cruz; Super flyweight

Demler Zamora vs. Roman Ruben Reynoso; Super featherweight

Cesar Morales vs. Miguel Gonzales; Lightweight

Navarrete vs Valdez 2 odds

DraftKings has the odds in favor of Navarrete (-270) to the underdog Valdez (+215).

More from Tom's Guide