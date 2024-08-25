Leagues Cup final live stream 2024: How to watch Columbus vs LAFC online

The Leagues Cup final live stream will see tournament joint-top scorers Denis Bouanga and Diego Rossi wrestle for top billing. With both players in sparkling form, Columbus vs LAFC could easily turn into a goalfest — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

2024 Leagues Cup final live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Leagues Cup final live stream takes place on Sunday, August 25.

► Time: 7:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. PT / 12:15 a.m. BST (Monday, Aug. 26) / 9:15 a.m. AEST (Monday, Aug. 26)

• FREE STREAM — Watch on TV Azteca (Mexico)

• RoW — MLS Season Pass

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

In a roundabout way, the teams' respective paths to the final have felt like mirror images. The Crew earned a bye to the last 32 by virtue of beating LAFC in last year's MLS Cup final – meaning revenge will be a motivating factor – while Steve Cherundolo's men failed to top their group... before catching fire in the knockouts.

They've scored an astounding 18 goals, seven more than the next most-potent team, which just so happens to be Columbus Crew. Despite playing two extra games, LAFC have also conceded fewer goals than their 2024 Leagues Cup final opponents.

The near-telepathic connection between Rossi and Cucho Hernandez is a thing of beauty, but the Crew have a habit of dicing with danger at the back, for which they've been punished more than once. Cristian Olivera, Mateusz Bogusz and Kei Kamara have all netted at least three times for LAFC – can Olivier Giroud finally break his duck?

Keep reading for Columbus vs LAFC broadcast info and where to watch Leagues Cup final live streams online and even for free.

Where to watch Leagues Cup final 2024 for free

You can watch a FREE Leagues Cup final live stream on TV Azteca Sports in Mexico.

If you’re normally in Mexico but happen to be abroad right now, you won’t miss out if you watch using one of the best VPNs. These allow you to watch your go-to streaming wherever in the world you are. Our favorite is NordVPN. Details below.

Watch Leagues Cup final from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Columbus vs LAFC 2024 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Mexico and want to view your usual Mexican service, you'd select Mexico from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service that's showing the Leagues Cup final and watch the game.

Watch Leagues Cup final in the U.S., U.K, Australia and RoW

Soccer fans everywhere else can watch a Leagues Cup final live stream on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV Plus.

A subscription usually costs $14.99 / £14.99 / AU$22.99 per month or $99 / £99 / AU $149 for the rest of the season. However, you can currently get 50% off the price of the season-long plan.

MLS Season Pass: starting at $14.99 per month

Right now, you can sign up for MLS Season Pass for the 2024 MLS season. That gives you access to every MLS game — no blackouts. No Apple TV Plus subscription is required, just an Apple ID.

