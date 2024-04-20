How to watch Liège–Bastogne–Liège 2024: live stream cycling online

Liège–Bastogne–Liège, or La Doyenne (The Old Lady), was first run in 1892 and is the oldest Monument on the cycling calendar. It's also one of the hardest to win. Set in the Ardennes region of Belgium and covering 259km with 10 vicious climbs, its savage course always separates the best from the rest, so read on to find out how to watch Liège–Bastogne–Liège 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Liège–Bastogne–Liège 2024 live streams: Date, Time, Channels You can watch Liège–Bastogne–Liège 2024 live streams on Sunday, April 21.

► Race start time: 1.10 a.m. PT / 4.10 a.m. ET / 9.10 a.m. BST / 6.10 p.m. AEDT

• FREE STREAMS — Watch on SBS (Australia), RTBF (Belgium)

• USA — Peacock, FloBikes

• Canada. — FloBikes

• U.K. — Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

It’s the showdown we have been waiting for all Spring: Mathieu Van der Poel vs Tadej Pogačar in the oldest and most arduous Monument on the cycling calendar. Pogačar, a previous winner in 2021, must start as favorite as his slighter build lends itself more to the continuous short steep climbs but when Van der Poel decides he wants to win a race, few can stop him. It will be EPIC!

Leaving Liège, the course meanders south to Bastogne, and up until this point all is usually calm. It's when the race turns to head back north that the action kicks in. Starting with the Côte de Saint-Roch, the course tackles 10 classic ascents including the likes of the Col du Rosier, the iconic Côte de la Redoute and the final wicked test — the Côte de La Roche-aux-Faucons. After this climb at 13.3km to go, the race will then head into the heart of the industrial city of Liège for the grandstand finish.

In the absence of last year’s winner, Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, after his terrible crash in the Basque Country, the riders hoping to challenge the two favorites will be the victor of this year’s Amstel Gold race, Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl Trek), Simon Yates (Team Jayco–AlUla), Matej Mohorič (Bahrain - Victorious) and Aleksandr Vlasov (BORA - hansgrohe).

Read on to see how to catch the action from wherever you live.

FREE Liège–Bastogne–Liège 2024 live streams

If you live in Australia, the FREE Liège–Bastogne–Liège free live stream is on SBS On-Demand(with English commentary).

In Belgium, you can look forward to a FREE Liège–Bastogne–Liège live stream on RTBF.

But what if you're based in Belgium or Australia but aren't at home to catch that free Liège–Bastogne–Liège coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Liège–Bastogne–Liège 2024 live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a 2024 Liège–Bastogne–Liège live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is NordVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SBS or another streaming service and watch the action.

How to watch 2024 Liège–Bastogne–Liège live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch a Liège–Bastogne–Liège live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads).

You can also watch the action on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to check out NordVPN as explained above.

How to watch Liège–Bastogne–Liège 2024 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live coverage of Liège–Bastogne–Liège will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+. Coverage starts at 11.30 a.m. BST.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the upcoming Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A Premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs £30.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Liège–Bastogne–Liège 2024 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 Liège–Bastogne–Liège on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

Liège–Bastogne–Liège route 2024