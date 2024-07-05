How to watch Calgary Stampede 2024 online from anywhere

Watch the Calgary Stampede 2024, aka The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, for 10 days of rodeo action, culminating in Showdown Sunday on July 14. The GMC Stadium will see 270 of the most daring rodeo athletes in the land kick up the dirt across six events: bareback riding, barrel racing, tie down roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, and bull riding.

Below, we've broken down how you can watch Calgary Stampede 2024 online — Americans and Canadians abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Calgary Stampede 2024 live streams: TV Schedule, date The 2024 Calgary Stampede runs from Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 14.

• U.S. — The Cowboy Channel (via Sling TV or Cowboy Channel Plus)

• Canada — Sportsnet Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Red's the color and adrenaline is the game at the Calgary Stampede, which really isn't for the faint-hearted. Take bareback and saddle bronc, the real-life equivalents of the bucking bronco, either with or without a saddle.

And the bull riding has to be seen to be believed. A predicted three-way tussle between reigning Calgary Stampede champion Jared Parsonage, reigning Canadian Finals Rodeo champion Edgar Duranzo and Jake Gardner, the runaway leader in the 2024 Canadian standings, will steal the show if it transpires as expected.

Away from the dirt, the 2024 Calgary Stampede has also pulled in more than 100 acts, including Nickelback, the Jonas Brothers, Miranda Lambert, CeeLo Green, Ne-Yo, and Motley Crue.

Here's how to watch Calgary Stampede 2024 online and from anywhere in the world.

Watch Calgary Stampede live streams in the U.S.

The Cowboy Channel is the place to watch the 2024 Calgary Stampede in the U.S.

As well as being available to watch on a variety of cable packages, The Cowboy Channel is also available from OTT streaming services. For example, it's included in DirecTV's Ultimate and Premier packages, costing $115/month and $160/month respectively.

Or, for a much more affordable option, The Cowboy Channel is included in the Heartland Extra add-on for Sling TV. You need one of Sling TV's base Orange or Blue plans to start with — they cost from $40/month, with your first month half price — and then Heartland Extra costs only $6/month extra.

Alternatively, you could watch via Cowboy Channel Plus, which costs $119.99 per year.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as NordVPN — meaning you can access a Calgary Stampede live stream from anywhere in the world.

If you don't get The Cowboy Channel on cable, you'll want to consider subscribing to Sling TV. A subscription costs from $40/month and includes dozens of other great channels. New users typically save 50% on their first month.

Watch Calgary Stampede from anywhere

Just because The Cowboy Channel isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch the Calgary Stampede if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is NordVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your platform of choice and live stream Calgary Stampede 2024 online.

Watch Calgary Stampede in Canada

Canadians can watch the 2024 Calgary Stampede on the SN Plus streaming service.

A Sportsnet Plus subscription starts at CA$19.99 per month and provides access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There's also an annual subscription that works out at CA$14.99 per month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Calgary Stampede live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

Can you watch Calgary Stampede in the U.K.?

Sadly, Calgary Stampede hasn't yet found an audience in the U.K..

But no fear, because anybody currently abroad in the U.K. from the U.S. or Canada can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

Can you watch Calgary Stampede in Australia?

The Calgary Stampede hasn't been picked up for broadcast Down Under either.

Anybody currently abroad in Australia from the U.S. or Canada can use one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to access their usual streaming service.

