How to watch The Abu Dhabi Championship 2024: live stream golf online and for free

Rory McIlroy is among the big names teeing it up at the spectacular Yas Links in the Abu Dhabi Championship, the first of a pair of season-defining events in the UAE that will decide the European Tour’s Order of Merit winner.

You can watch the Abu Dhabi Championship live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

2024 Abu Dhabi Championship live streams: TV schedule, dates The Abu Dhabi Championship 2024 runs from Thursday, November 7 until Sunday, November 10.

► Time: 7 a.m. GMT / 2 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. PT (previous day) / 1 p.m. AEDT

• WATCH FREE — My Tour (featured groups)

• U.S. — NBC / Peacock / USA via Sling

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Also in the field are Adam Scott, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Min Woo Lee, Robert MacIntyre and Nicolai and Rasmus Højgaard. Twenty-eight of this season’s winners on the DP World Tour are playing.

The Abu Dhabi Championship is part of a change to the DP World Tour format. The top 70 available golfers in the Race to Dubai play this week, and the top 50 in the Race then go on to Dubai and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Rory McIlroy is way out in front in the Race to Dubai but, statistically at least, no fewer than 37 golfers are still in with a chance of winning it. If Rory McIlroy does win the Race, he will equal Seve Ballesteros in having won the European Tour’s Order of Merit six times, and only Colin Montgomerie, with eight, will have won more Harry Vardon Trophies.

Here's a complete guide to where to watch the 2024 Abu Dhabi Championship, including free streams, daily schedules and tee times.

FREE 2024 Abu Dhabi Championship live streams

Fancy some free golf coverage? The DP World Tour live stream featured groups for FREE on My Tour . On Thursday the first featured group is Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton and Matteo Manassero. The second is Rory McIlroy, Thriston Lawrence and Rasmus Højgaard.

Abroad? Use a streaming VPN to unblock your home feed from anywhere.

Watch 2024 Abu Dhabi Championship live streams from anywhere

The 2024 Abu Championship live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the golf live as if you were in your lounge. Our favorite right now is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.

How to watch 2024 Abu Dhabi Championship live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., golf fans can watch the Abu Dhabi Championship 2024 on NBC, Peacock and the USA Network.

If you've cut the cord, you can watch live streams via streaming services such Sling TV (50% off your first month) and Fubo (7-day free trial).

Sling TV offers live TV packages that let you watch live golf, MLB, basketball, soccer and more. For a limited time, you can get your first month of Sling Blue half price.

If you love sports, you'll want to check out Fubo . Plans start at $79.99 a month after a 7-day free trial, so you don't need to pay up front, and features dozens of channels including NBC, USA, CBS, ESPN and the Golf Channel.

How to watch 2024 Abu Dhabi Championship in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All four days of the Abu Dhabi Championship will be shown live on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Golf channel in the UK. Sky's coverage starts at 3:30 a.m. GMT on Thursday and Friday with the featured groups, and at 4 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the golf on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download our favorite VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch 2024 Abu Dhabi Championship in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The live action from Abu Dhabi is being shown on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports. Kayo costs $25 for Kayo One and $35 for Kayo Basic, after a 7-day free trial.

Abu Dhabi Championship tee times: Round 1

All times ET (GMT)

10.17pm (3.17am): Sean Crocker, Adrien Saddier

Sean Crocker, Adrien Saddier 10.28pm (3.28am): Juist Luiten, David Micheluzzi

Juist Luiten, David Micheluzzi 10.39pm (3.39am): Ugo Coussaud, Daniel Brown, Matthew Jordan

Ugo Coussaud, Daniel Brown, Matthew Jordan 10.50pm (3.50am): Adrian Otaegui, Darius van Driel, Adrian Meronk

Adrian Otaegui, Darius van Driel, Adrian Meronk 11.01pm (4.01am): Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton, Matteo Manassero

Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton, Matteo Manassero 11.12pm (4.12am): Dylan Frittelli, Brandon Stone, Aaron Cockerill

Dylan Frittelli, Brandon Stone, Aaron Cockerill 11.28pm (4.28am): Jeff Winther, Alejandro del Rey, Paul Waring

Jeff Winther, Alejandro del Rey, Paul Waring 11.39pm (4.39am): Frederic LaCroix, Grant Forrest, Joe Dean

Frederic LaCroix, Grant Forrest, Joe Dean 11.50pm (4.50am): Dan Bradbury, Keira Nakajima, Bernd Wiesberger

Dan Bradbury, Keira Nakajima, Bernd Wiesberger 12.01am (5.01am): Thorbjorn Olesen, Tom McKibbin, Nicolai Hojgaard

Thorbjorn Olesen, Tom McKibbin, Nicolai Hojgaard 12.12am (5.12am): Jesper Svensson, Angel Hidalgo, Matt Wallace

Jesper Svensson, Angel Hidalgo, Matt Wallace 12.23am (5.23am): Rory McIlroy, Thriston Lawrence, Rasmus Hojgaard

Rory McIlroy, Thriston Lawrence, Rasmus Hojgaard 12.44am (5.44am): Johannes Veerman, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Jayden Schaper

Johannes Veerman, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Jayden Schaper 12.55am (5.55am): Richard Mansell, Matthew Baldwin, Gavin Green

Richard Mansell, Matthew Baldwin, Gavin Green 1.06am (6.06am): Alex Fitzpatrick, Yannik Paul, Shubhankar Sharma

Alex Fitzpatrick, Yannik Paul, Shubhankar Sharma 1.17am (6.17am): Antoine Rozner, Ewen Ferguson, Marcel Siem

Antoine Rozner, Ewen Ferguson, Marcel Siem 1.28am (6.28am): Min Woo Lee, Justin Rose, Niklas Norgaard

Min Woo Lee, Justin Rose, Niklas Norgaard 1.39am (6.39am): Laurie Canter, David Ravetto, Nacho Elvira

Laurie Canter, David Ravetto, Nacho Elvira 1.55am (6.55am): Julien Guerrier, Jorge Campillo, Thomas Detry

Julien Guerrier, Jorge Campillo, Thomas Detry 2.06am (7.06am): Connor Syme, Casey Jarvis, Francesco Laporta

Connor Syme, Casey Jarvis, Francesco Laporta 2.17am (7.17am): Sam Bairstow, Andy Sullivan, Calum Hill

Sam Bairstow, Andy Sullivan, Calum Hill 2.28am (7.28am): Jordan Smith, Romain Langasque, Guido Migliozzi

Jordan Smith, Romain Langasque, Guido Migliozzi 2.39am (7.39am): Riyuka Hoshino, Sebastian Soderberg, Joaquin Niemann

Riyuka Hoshino, Sebastian Soderberg, Joaquin Niemann 2.50am (7.50am): Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry

More from Tom's Guide