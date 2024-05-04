How to watch 2000 Guineas 2024 — live stream racing online from anywhere

So confident is Aidan O’Brien in his 2000 Guineas contender, City of Troy, that he's withdrawn his other three entries and hailed the three-year-old as the greatest juvenile he's ever trained. However, the 1-mile Classic at Newmarket tends to defy predictions, so much so that no pre-race favorite has won the race in seven years!

Read on and we'll show you how to watch 2024 2000 Guineas live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

2000 Guineas 2024 start time, channel The 2024 2000 Guineas takes place on Saturday, May 4.

► Post time: 10:35 a.m. ET / 7:35 a.m. PT / 3:35 p.m. BST / 12:35 a.m. AEST (May 5)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Racing.com (FREE STREAM)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Will City of Troy buck that trend, or will Rosallion prove his achilles heel? The Richard Hannon-trained colt is the standout challenger, having won three of four career starts, most recently and most notably the G1 Jean-Luc Lagardere in France.

City of Troy, by contrast, is unbeaten, though he's not the only contender with an unblemished record. Charlie Appleby-trained Notable Speech and Karl Burke-trained Night Raider are also serial winners, though neither horse has ever raced on turf before.

Like the 2000 Guineas favorite, who triumphed in the Dewhurst Stakes last year, Haatem, last month's Craven Stakes winner, has form on the Rowley Mile, but this is a step up in competition.

Read on as we explain how to watch 2024 2000 Guineas live streams where you are.

FREE 2000 Guineas live streams

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K. or Australia, you can enjoy free 2000 Guineas coverage. ITV1 and ITVX are showing the race live in the UK, while it'll be on Racing.com in Australia.

But what if you're based there but aren't at home to catch that free stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch the race for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it using a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

2000 Guineas live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the race on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the 2000 Guineas live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for fans away on vacation or on business.

Using a VPN service can help unblock streaming services.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another website and watch the 2024 2000 Guineas live stream.

How to watch 2000 Guineas live streams in the U.K.

As mentioned above, ITV1 and ITVX are providing FREE coverage of the 2000 Guineas in the U.K. in 2024, with live coverage of the event getting underway at 1:30 p.m. BST on Saturday, and the main race set for 3:35 p.m.

Just bear in mind that you'll need a valid U.K. TV license to watch the action on TV or via online streaming.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch 2000 Guineas live streams in Australia

In Australia, the 2024 2000 Guineas live stream will be shown on the free Racing.com TV channel and Racing.com website.

Just be warned that the main race starts at 12:35 a.m. AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

Can you watch 2000 Guineas live streams in the U.S.?

The 2024 2000 Guineas hasn't picked up a broadcaster in the U.S., but any Brits or Aussies who are currently abroad in the country can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN.

The main race is set to begin at 10:35 a.m. ET / 7:35 a.m. PT on Saturday morning.

2000 Guineas 2024 schedule

Saturday, May 4

(All times ET)

8:10 a.m. – William Hill British EBF Ellen Chaloner Stakes (6f)

8:45 a.m. – William Hill Extra Place Races Heritage Handicap Stakes (6f)

9:20 a.m. – William Hill Suffolk Stakes (9f)

9:55 p.m. – William Hill Palace House Stakes (5f)

10:35 a.m. – QIPCO 2000 Guineas (8f)

11:10 a.m. – William Hill Epic Boost Open Handicap (12f)

11:45 a.m. – William Hill Bet In-Running Handicap Stakes (6f)

12:15 a.m. – William Hill Keep Your Raceday Positive Confined Handicap Stakes (7f)

12:50 a.m. – HKJC World Pool Handicap Stakes (8f)

2000 Guineas runners and riders 2024