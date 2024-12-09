Girona vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League match online and on TV today, team news

Today's Girona vs Liverpool live stream is a first meeting between the Reds of Catalonia and Merseyside, as the latter seek six wins from six — and you can watch the Girona vs Liverpool live stream in the Champions League from anywhere with a VPN.

Girona vs Liverpool live stream date, time, channels The Girona vs Liverpool live stream takes place today (Tuesday, December 10).

► Time: 5.45 p.m. GMT / 12.45 p.m. ET / 9.45 a.m. PT / 4.45 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 11)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

It was always going to be tough for Girona to live up to last season's bravura season, especially after losing stars Savinho, Aleix Garcia and Artem Dovbyk, but head coach Michel Sanchez has done a decent job of papering over the cracks in La Liga where they sit eighth. Things have been harder in their Champions League debut, with four defeats from five, but they will hope captain Cristhian Stuani can inspire an uptick with Liverpool, Milan and Arsenal all to come. A recent Copa del Rey exit to fourth-tier Logrones, though, doesn't bode well.

The Reds of Merseyside will visit the picturesque area of Catalonia with the tournament's only remaining 100% record to defend. Their 2-0 win against Real Madrid (who beat Girona 3-0 at the weekend) on matchday 5 served notice of the growing confidence at Anfield under Arne Slot. They'll be fully rested, too, after the Merseyside derby's postponement on Saturday afternoon because of Storm Darragh that has been battering the United Kingdom. Mo Salah will hope to add to the 15 goals and 12 assists he already has in 2024/25 in all competitions.

Neither side has lost yet in the revamped Champions League — who will come out on top today? Keep reading as we explain how to watch Girona vs Liverpool live streams from anywhere.

Girona vs Liverpool team news

Girona XI: Gazzaniga; Frances, Juanpe, Krejci, Blind; Van de Beek, Oriol Romeu; Miguel Gutierrez; Asprilla, Bryan Gil; Danjuma.

Subs: Pau Lopez, Lucas Garcia, Martinez, David Lopez, Stuani, Ruiz, Solis, Martin, Portu, Clua, Kim, Jastin Garcia.

Liverpool XI: Allison; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Jaros, Kelleher, Endo, Gakpo, Elliott, McConnell, Norris, Quansah.

How to watch Girona vs Liverpool live stream in Ukraine

Watch Girona vs Liverpool live on Megogo

Girona vs Liverpool will be live on Megogo Football 2 and the Megogo streaming service in Ukraine. There's no free trial, but you do get your first 7 days for only 49 UAH (just over $1). Traveling outside of Ukraine? Use NordVPN to watch your usual streaming service from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Girona vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere

Girona vs Liverpool live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge. Our favorite right now is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., but still want to watch Paramount Plus, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or your chosen service and watch the Girona vs Liverpool as usual.

How to watch Girona vs Liverpool live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Girona vs Liverpool live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads, but there's a 1-week FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Girona vs Liverpool live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "The Good Fight" and much, much more.

How to watch Girona vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports hosts the Girona vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K. It's on TNT Sports 1 on TV.

You can get TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Girona vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch Girona vs Liverpool live streams on DAZN, the Champions League streaming service in the country.

DAZN costs $34.99/month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or £299 if you pay on a monthly basis). DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want want watch soccer via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Girona vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Girona vs Liverpool live streams are on Stan Sport for soccer fans Down Under.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month. It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch Champions League live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

How to watch Girona vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

DAZN is now the home of Champions League League football for Kiwis. The service costs $14.99/month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted cost of $149.99.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using NordVPN or another VPN service.

How to watch Girona vs Liverpool live stream in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

With this and other Champions League matches going out on the Sony Sports Network on TV in India (Sony Ten 1 in the case of Girona vs Liverpool), you can live stream Sporting vs Man City on JioTV — that means it's totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users.

Indian Jio users who are abroad right now can still watch by downloading a VPN, selecting a server in India and streaming as if you were back at home.

More from Tom's Guide