France vs England live stream: How to watch the Lionesses' Euro 2025 qualifier

The France vs England live stream is a quick turnaround for these women's football sides who played each other last week. However, it is an absolutely crucial fixture in the road to Euro 2025 – and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for FREE!

France vs England live streams, Date, Time, Channels The France vs England live stream will takes place Tuesday, June 4.

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (June 5)

• FREE — Watch FREE on ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — Watch on CBS (via FuboTV) or via Paramount Plus

The Lionesses were disappointing at St James’ Park on Friday. Despite taking the lead through Beth Mead, two excellent finishes after poor set-piece defending gave Les Bleues the 1-2 win. England will need to improve in St. Etienne, as they go into the fixture in third place in the group. Only the top two go straight into the tournament.

With Sweden likely to beat Ireland in the other game in Group A3, three points will be vital for whoever can claim them. It should be a tense and exciting night.

Read on to get all the details of how you can watch France vs England live streams, potentially for FREE. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the men's action by checking out how to watch live Euro 2024 streams too.

FREE France vs England live stream

Lioness fans in the U.K. can watch France vs England on ITV4 or stream it online via ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a France Women vs England Women live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch France vs England from anywhere with a VPN

France vs England live streams will be shown on different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch France vs Englandlive thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view your U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the game.

How to watch an France vs England live stream in the U.S.

The France vs England live stream is available in the U.S. on the CBS Sports Network.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have this subscription, you can watch an England Women vs Italy Women live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Want streaming access to CBS Sports Network? OTT provider Fubo or Paramount Plus are your best bets.

Can I watch France vs England in Canada, Australia or anywhere else?

The France vs England Women's Euro 2025 qualifier is unfortunately not being shown in Canada, Australia and some other countries around the world.

Brit traveling abroad and unable to access ITVX for free? As mentioned above, a VPN will let you stream the game and other ITV content online for no matter where you are. You should be a license fee-payer, though.