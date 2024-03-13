F1 Monaco Grand Prix live stream 2024 — how to watch, start time, qualifying, race schedule

The most famous and well recognised venue on the Formula 1 calendar, the Monaco Grand Prix is up there with the likes of Le Mans and the Indy 500 as one of the most prestigious motor sport events in the world. It's also one of the trickiest to win, with those tight twists and turns making overtaking far from easy.

We'll explain in this article how to watch Monaco Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE — as well as share all the information on the weekend schedule, global start times, race circuit and more.

When is the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix?

The 2024 Monaco GP takes place on Sunday, May 26 at 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST. That's 3 p.m. local time in Monte Carlo.

How to watch Monaco Grand Prix 2024 on TV

You can watch the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix live and in full on ABC in the U.S. So if you have a cable plan or TV antenna that features ABC, then you can watch there.

In the U.K., F1 broadcasting rights belong to Sky TV. Fox Sports is the F1 rights holder in Australia. We have full information on watching F1 on TV here.

Monaco Grand Prix Live Streams

You can watch the Monaco Grand Prix with one of these live streaming services, without the expense of a cable or satellite TV package:

FREE STREAMS — ORF (Austria) / RTL Zwee (Lux) / RTBF (Bel)





U.K. — Sky Sports or Now





— Sky Sports or Now U.S. — ABC via Sling (select locations only)/Fubo





— ABC via Sling (select locations only)/Fubo Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN





Monaco Grand Prix schedule 2024

The 2024 Monaco Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 U.K. (BST) U.S. (ET / PT) Australia (AEST) Practice 1 12:30 p.m. 7:30 a.m. / 4:30 a.m. 9:30 p.m. Practice 2 4 p.m. 11 a.m. / 8 a.m. 1 a.m. (Sat) Practice 3 11:30 a.m. 6:30 a.m. / 3:30 a.m. 8:30 p.m. Qualifying 3 p.m. 10 a.m. / 7 a.m. 12 a.m. (Sun) Grand Prix 2 p.m. 9 a.m. / 6 a.m. 11 p.m.

What time is the Monaco Grand Prix worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix is set for 3 p.m. local time in Monte Carlo on Sunday, May 26. Here are the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

6 a.m. PST – Pacific Standard Time

7 a.m. MST – Mountain Standard Time

8 a.m. CST – Central Standard Time

9 a.m. EST – Mexico City, Mexico

9 a.m. EST – Eastern Standard Time

10 a.m. BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

2 p.m. BST – United Kingdom

3 p.m. CET – Central Europe

3 p.m. SAST – South Africa

5 p.m. GST – Dubai, UAE

6:30 p.m. IST – New Delhi, India

8 p.m. WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia

9 p.m. CST – Beijing, China

11 p.m. AEST – Australia

1 a.m. NZST – New Zealand (Mon, May 27)

Monaco Grand Prix circuit

The 2024 Monaco Grand Prix takes place over 78 laps of the 3.337-kilometre Circuit de Monaco.

'Iconic' may be an oft overused word, but when it comes to the Monaco Grand Prix, it's the perfect adjective. The sight of a fleet of F1 cars speeding along past the superyachts of the rich and famous remains a truly jaw-dropping one and it's understandable why so many casual motor sport fans make the Monaco GP the one race they'll be sure to tune into each year.

The on-track features are as memorable as those off it, with the tunnel, Loews hairpin and La Rascasse corner all singed in the minds of generations of F1 fans. True, the narrow street circuit doesn't always lend itself to thrilling races, with scant chance for overtaking. But that only makes it more impressive when a driver does dare to make a move — Nigel Mansell passing Alain Prost in 1991 being a prime example.

Monaco Grand Prix FAQ

So, that's how to watch the Monaco Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's an F1 Monaco FAQ for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.

When is the next race? The 2024 Canadian GP follows the Monaco GP. There's a two-week gap between race weekends, with the next Grand Prix taking place at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal on Sunday, June 9.

Who won the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix? Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the 2023 Monaco GP, finishing with a time of 1:48:51.980. It was the Dutch driver's second successive GP win on his way to a record 11-win streak. It was also his second career victory at Monte Carlo. Fernando Alonso finished in P2, with Esteban Ocon enjoying only his second ever podium finish in third.

What is the lap record at Monaco Grand Prix? Lewis Hamilton put in a blistering lap of 1:12.909 at the Circuit de Monaco to set the record during the 2021 season.

Monaco Grand Prix winners Having been run since 1929, the list of Monaco Grand Prix winners reads like a who's who of the all time great Formula 1 drivers. Brazilian legend Ayrton Senna remains the most prolific winner, taking the title six times including five consecutive victories from 1989 to 1993. His untimely death the very next year stopped him from inevitably adding more. He overtook the previous record of five wins, all in the 1960s, set by British driver Graham Hill. Michael Schumacher came close to matching Senna, but finished with five himself. Red Bull currently has a stranglehold at Monaco, winning the last three races: twice by Max Verstappen and once by Sergio Perez.

