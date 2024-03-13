F1 Dutch Grand Prix live stream 2024 — how to watch, start time, qualifying, race schedule

The 2024 Dutch Grand Prix – the first race after the F1 summer break – is the home of Max Verstappen's 'Orange Army', so prepare for another thrilling showdown at Circuit Zandvoort!

We'll explain in this article how to watch Dutch Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE — as well as share all the information on the weekend schedule, global start times, race circuit and more.

When is the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix?

The 2024 Dutch GP takes place on Sunday, Aug. 25 at 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. GMT. That's 3 p.m. local time at Zandvoort.

How to watch Dutch Grand Prix 2024 on TV

You can watch the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix live and in full on ESPN channels in the U.S. That includes all the F1 race weekend practice sessions and qualifying, as well as the race itself.

In the U.K., F1 broadcasting rights belong to Sky TV. Fox Sports is the F1 rights holder in Australia. We have full information on watching F1 on TV here.

Dutch Grand Prix Live Streams

You can watch Dutch Grand Prix with one of these live streaming services, without an expensive cable or satellite TV package:

FREE STREAMS — Servus (Austria) / RTL (Lux) / RTBF (Bel)



U.K. — Sky Sports or Now



— Sky Sports or Now U.S. — ESPN via Sling/Fubo



— ESPN via Sling/Fubo Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN





There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Try the $3.99 per month plan for the best value

Dutch Grand Prix schedule 2024

The 2024 Dutch Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 U.K. (GMT) U.S. (ET / PT) Australia (AEDT) Practice 1 11:30 a.m. 6:30 a.m. / 3:30 a.m. 10:30 p.m. Practice 2 3 p.m. 10 a.m. / 7 a.m. 2 a.m. (Sat) Practice 3 10.30 a.m. 5.30 a.m. / 2.30 a.m. 9.30 p.m. Qualifying 2 p.m. 9 a.m. / 6 a.m. 1 a.m. (Sun) Grand Prix 2 p.m. 9 a.m. / 6 a.m. 1 a.m. (Mon)

What time is the Dutch Grand Prix worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix is set for 3 p.m. local time on Sunday, August 25. Here are the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

6 a.m. PST – Pacific Standard Time

7 a.m. MST – Mountain Standard Time

8 a.m. CST – Central Standard Time

9 a.m. EST – Mexico City, Mexico

9 a.m. EST – Eastern Standard Time

11 p.m. BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

2 p.m. GMT – United Kingdom

3 p.m. CET – Central Europe

4 p.m. SAST – South Africa

6 p.m. GST – Dubai, UAE

7.30 p.m. IST – New Delhi, India

9 p.m. WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia

10 p.m. CST – Beijing, China

1 a.m. AEDT – Australia (Mon, Aug. 26)

(Mon, Aug. 26) 3 a.m. NZDT – New Zealand (Mon, Aug. 26)

Dutch Grand Prix circuit

(Image credit: Anthony Alessio Tralongo / https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Zandvoort_Circuit.png)

The 2024 Dutch Grand Prix takes place over 44 laps of the 7.004-kilometre Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday, July 28.

Fast and challenging, Circuit Zandvoort is an 'old school' track that was originally a mixture of racing track and public roads that snaked through the sand dunes of the Dutch holiday resort of Zandvoort.

Many Formula 1 drivers, including three-time World Champion Max Verstappen, raced at Zandvoort. during their junior category days, and are familiar with the track's swooping corners and insane bumps.

The circuit was modernised ahead of F1’s 2020 return, including cranking up the banking angle at the Tarzan corner to a shocking 18 degrees – steeper banking than the Indianapolis Motor Speedway!

The Dutch Grand Prix starts at 3 p.m. local time. Rain is often forecast, so tricky wet conditions are not out of the question.

Dutch Grand Prix FAQ

So, that's how to watch the Dutch Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's an F1 Dutch GP FAQ for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.

When is the next race? The 2024 Italian Grand Prix follows the Dutch GP on Sept. 1, 2024.

Who won the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix? Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the 2023 Dutch GP, finishing with a time of 2:24:04.411. Fernando Alonso defeated Pierre Gasly for second.

What is the lap record at the Dutch Grand Prix? British driver Lewis Hamilton holds the lap record at Circuit Zandvoort. Driving in the Mercedes, he posted a lap time of 1:11.097 at the 2021 Dutch GP.

Dutch Grand Prix winners Legendary British Formula 1 driver Jim Clark has the most repeat wins after taking victory at the Dutch Grand Prix in 1963, 1964, 1965 and 1967. Max Verstappen, Sir Jackie Stewart and Niki Lauda all have three wins apiece. And if Max wins the Dutch GP in 2024, it will be his fourth consecutive win at Zandvoort.

More from Tom's Guide