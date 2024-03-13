F1 Canadian Grand Prix live stream 2024 — how to watch, start time, qualifying, race schedule

The teams take a break from their European stretch with a quick hop over the Atlantic to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. The Canadian Grand Prix is the ninth race of the 2024 F1 season and reigning world champion Max Verstappen will fancy his chances of making it a hattrick of consecutive wins at the circuit.

We'll explain in this article how to watch Canadian Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE — as well as share all the information on the weekend schedule, global start times, race circuit and more.

When is the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix?

The 2024 Canadian GP takes place on Sunday, June 9 at 2 p.m. ET (local) / 7 p.m. BST.

How to watch Canada Grand Prix 2024 on TV

You can watch the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix live and in full on ABC in the U.S. So if you have a cable plan or TV antenna that features ABC, then you can watch there. North of the border in Canada, you can watch for FREE on CTV.

In the U.K., F1 broadcasting rights belong to Sky TV. Fox Sports is the F1 rights holder in Australia. We have full information on watching F1 on TV here.

Canada Grand Prix Live Streams

You can watch the Canadian Grand Prix with one of these live streaming services, without the expense of a cable or satellite TV package:

FREE STREAMS — ServusTV (Austria) / RTL Zwee (Lux) / RTBF (Bel)





U.K. — Sky Sports or Now





— Sky Sports or Now U.S. — ABC via Sling (select locations only)/Fubo





— ABC via Sling (select locations only)/Fubo Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN





Canada Grand Prix schedule 2024

The 2024 Canada Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 U.K. (BST) U.S. (ET / PT) Australia (AEST) Practice 1 6:30 p.m. 1:30 p.m. / 10:30 a.m. 3:30 a.m. (Sat) Practice 2 10 p.m. 5 p.m. / 2 p.m. 7 a.m. (Sat) Practice 3 5:30 p.m. 12:30 p.m. / 9:30 a.m. 2:30 a.m. (Sun) Qualifying 9 p.m. 4 p.m. / 1 p.m. 6 a.m. (Sun) Grand Prix 7 p.m. 2 p.m. / 11 a.m. 4 a.m. (Mon)

What time is the Canadian Grand Prix worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix is set for 2 p.m. local time in Montreal, Quebec on Sunday, June 9. Here are the 2024 Canada Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

11 a.m. PST – Pacific Standard Time

12 p.m. MST – Mountain Standard Time

1 p.m. CST – Central Standard Time

2 p.m. EST – Mexico City, Mexico

2 p.m. EST – Eastern Standard Time

3 p.m. BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

7 p.m. BST – United Kingdom

8 p.m. CET – Central Europe

8 p.m. SAST – South Africa

10 p.m. GST – Dubai, UAE

11:30 p.m. IST – New Delhi, India

1 a.m. WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia (Mon, Jun. 10)

(Mon, Jun. 10) 2 a.m. CST – Beijing, China (Mon, Jun. 10)

(Mon, Jun. 10) 4 a.m. AEST – Australia (Mon, Jun. 10)

(Mon, Jun. 10) 6 a.m. NZST – New Zealand (Mon, Jun. 10)

Canada Grand Prix circuit

The 2024 Canadian Grand Prix takes place over 70 laps of the 4.361-kilometre Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Quebec.

Strikingly set on an island in the middle St Lawrence River, the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is named for Canada's most famous racing driver and father of 1997 world champion Jacques.

The regular tight turns and chicanes don't stop the Canada Grand Prix from being one of the season's fastest. The drivers will be doing their best to avoid being the next victim of the so-called 'Wall of Champions' — the wall on the very last turn that has seen the likes of Damon Hill, Michael Schumacher, Jenson Button and Sebastian Vettel all crash in to it over the years. Welcome to Quebec!

Canada Grand Prix FAQ

So, that's how to watch the Canadian Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's an F1 Canada FAQ for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.

When is the next race? The 2024 Spanish GP follows the Canadian GP. There's another two-week gap between race weekends, with the next Grand Prix taking place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain on Sunday, June 23.

Who won the 2023 Canada Grand Prix? Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the 2023 Canadian GP, finishing with a time of 1:33:58.348. Verstappen dominated the weekend, starting on pole position and never relinquishing his lead until the checkered flag. Former world champions Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton placed second and third, with the dual Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. behind them.

What is the lap record at Canada Grand Prix? Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas set the record lap at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in 2019 with a time of 1:13.078 .

Canada Grand Prix winners The Canadian Grand Prix has been held since 1961 and so has enjoyed a rich history before Max Verstappen's back-to-back wins in 2022 and 2023. In 2019, Lewis Hamilton matched Michael Schumacher's record of seven Canadian GP victories. Outside of those two legends of the sport, only Brazilian Nelson Piquet has managed to win here more than twice — he won it on three occasions. Gilles Villeneuve is the only Canadian to win the home Grand Prix north of the border — a feat that was beyond his son Jacques — hence why the circuit is now named after him.

