Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch 2024 Premier League game online and on TV

Neither of these sides have any real fears of relegation, but every position counts come the end of the season so there's still plenty to play for. Here's how to watch a Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream, Date, Time, Channels Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live streams will be available on Tuesday, April 2.

► Time: 7.45 p.m. BST / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT / 5.45 a.m. AEDT (Apr. 3)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The last four Premier League meetings between these two sides have ended in 2-0 wins – three to Palace and, most recently, one to Bournemouth last December. That was the start of a four-game winning run for the Cherries, but they've since been through a sequence of seven games without a victory, so things have been less rosy on the south coast since the turn of the year. Andoni Iraola's side have no fears of relegation, but they're still just shy of that reassuring 40-point mark, so three points here would help to ease any underlying doubts.

It's now been a month since Oliver Glasner succeeded Roy Hodgson as Crystal Palace coach and apart from a trip to Tottenham at the start of March he couldn't have asked for a gentler introduction to the English top flight. Games against Everton, Burnley, Luton and Nottm Forest – all teams in and around the relegation zone like Palace – perhaps haven't yielded as many points as the Austrian coach would have liked, but nobody said the Premier League was going to be easy.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, <a href="https://imp.i305175.net/c/221109/828265/11640?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.peacocktv.com%2Fwatch%2Fhome" data-link-merchant="peacocktv.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Can I watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream in the U.K. That's because the match takes place during the long-standing Saturday afternoon 3 p.m. blackout, when no games are shown on live TV in order to protect attendances at stadiums around England.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has broadcast 20 matches.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch a Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD per year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.