Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke live stream — how to watch boxing online

Going toe-to-toe with Amanda "The Real Deal" Serrano is onerous enough in ordinary circumstances, but Nina "The Brave" Meinke is living up to her sobriquet by taking on the unified featherweight world champion in her own backyard.

Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke live stream start time ► Date: Saturday, Mar. 2

► Venue: Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico

► Main card: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. GMT (Mar. 3) / 11 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 3).

► Serrano vs Meinke: Approx. 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. GMT (Mar. 3) / 2 p.m. AEDT (Mar. 3).

• Global stream — DAZN

It's Serrano's first fight in Puerto Rico in nearly three years, so the atmosphere at San Juan's Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot will be electric.

Serrano is already assured of legendary status, which the 35-year-old bolstered by abandoning her WBC belt when the sanctioning body refused to greenlight her trailblazing bout with Danila Ramos in October. That was the first women's boxing match since 2007 to follow 12 rounds of three minutes, and Serrano vs Meinke will adopt the same format.

Here's everything you need to know to get an Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke live stream and to watch the fight card where you are.

Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke live streams worldwide

Saturday's boxing will be broadcast exclusively on specialist sports streaming platform DAZN across the globe and is included as part of its regular subscription. DAZN will be the home of some of the biggest boxing matches in 2024, and combat sports is just the tip of what it serves. If you love live sports, and particularly boxing, a DAZN subscription is well worth exploring. DAZN available on a vast range of platforms including web browsers, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, tablets and sticks, Apple TV, games consoles and many major smart TVs.

You can sign up to DAZN in more than 200 countries, by heading to its website here. U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia and New Zealand pricing follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally DAZN prices worldwide Header Cell - Column 0 U.S. Canada U.K. Australia New Zealand Monthly (for 12 months) $19.99 $19.99 £9.99 - - Monthly rolling $24.99 $29.99 £19.99 $13.99 $14.99 Annual (one-off payment) $224.99 $199.99 £99.99 - -

How to watch Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the boxing on your DAZN subscription?

Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Amanda Serrano Nina Meinke Nationality Puerto Rican German Age 35 30 Height 5' 5.5" 5' 6.5" Weight 122 lbs TBA Reach 65.5" TBA Total fights 49 21 Record 46-2-1 (30 KOs) 18-3 (4 KOs)

Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke fight card