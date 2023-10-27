Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos live stream: How to watch boxing online, fight card, start time, odds

In what's being described as a historic night for women’s boxing, Amanda Serrano, the undisputed featherweight champion, will defend her belts over 12 three-minute rounds against veteran contender Danila Ramos at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida today.

DAZN has the exclusive rights to the Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos live stream in more than 200 countries across the world via a DAZN subscription. Here's how to watch Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos live streams from anywhere with a VPN if needed.

Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos live stream start time • Date: Friday (Oct. 27)

• Time: The main card is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (Oct. 28) / 12 p.m. AEDT (Oct. 28)

• Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos start time: Ringwalks are expected at around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST (Oct. 28) / 2 p.m. AEDT (Oct. 28)

• Global stream: DAZN

It’s the first time since 2007 that two female fighters will box on the same terms as their male counterparts. And who better to headline this huge moment in women’s boxing than Serrano, who, for years, has pushed hard for equality between male and female fighters?

The supremely talented 35-year-old, who’s also a mixed martial artist and a professional wrestler, has scored 30 KOs across a career spanning 13 years and counting – a record that’s all the more impressive when you consider that those bouts all took place over 10 two-minute rounds. With her stamina, skillset and in-ring knowhow, the longer format could make 'The Real Deal' an even more formidable opponent.

Coming into this fight, Ramos has a lot less experience than her counterpart, with her only KO to date coming in 2017. However, she does have a slight height advantage and a longer reach than Serrano. And, having tasted defeat in two previous title fights in 2019, the Brazilian is either battle-hardened or battle-scarred, and determined not to let another opportunity slip away.

Here's how to watch an Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos live stream from anywhere, whether you are in the U.S. or traveling abroad.

Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos live streams

Streaming service DAZN has the global rights to show the Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos fight in more than 200 countries around the world, excluding Australia and New Zealand. Even better, the fascinating contest will come as part of your regular DAZN subscription – no annoying PPV fees here.

The price of DAZN varies from country to country, but the best value deal is always to pay for a full year's subscription up front if you know you'll get the most out of it.

The streaming service's boxing shows are available worldwide and in some countries, various sports such as soccer, NFL and UFC are included in your subscription. Check the DAZN details in your country for more information because there really are hundreds of different sports catered depending on where you live.

Keep reading below to make sure you know the subscription price in your country to watch Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos on DAZN.

How to watch Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos live streams from anywhere

Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos live streams by country

How to watch the Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos live stream in the U.S.

Fight fans in the U.S. can watch Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos on DAZN, just like pretty much everywhere else worldwide. A subscription to the U.S. streaming service will set you back $24.99 per month or $224.99 per year to watch all the action live and uninterrupted.

DAZN has been the home of some of the biggest boxing matches of the year, and this is just the tip of what they serve. If you love live sports, and particularly boxing, a DAZN subscription could be worth exploring.

How to watch Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos live streams in the U.K.

For fight fans in the U.K., it's a similar situation, with DAZN the go-to place for the Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos fight.

DAZN subscriptions cost as low as £9.99 per month if you got the annual commitment package, and £19.99 on the Flexible monthly pass.

Viewers in Ireland (yes, we know it's not part of the U.K., but it is pretty close) will have to pay €19.99 for a DAZN subscription.

As noted above, the main card starts at 2 a.m. BST on Saturday morning (Oct. 28), and you'll need to stay up late for the main event, which is expected to start at 4 a.m..

How to watch Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos live streams in Canada

It's a similar picture for our friends to the north in Canada, where DAZN is priced at CA$29.99 per month. You won't need to pay any extra fees to watch Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos.

Can you watch Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos live streams in Australia?

Unfortunately, Australia is one of only two territories in which Serrano vs Ramos isn't being shown by DAZN, and at the time of writing it doesn't look like the rights to the fight have been picked up by any other broadcaster.

U.S. fans visiting Australia can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

Can you watch Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos live streams in New Zealand?

It's the same situation in Canada where it appears that no networks have chosen Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos for broadcast.

U.S. fans in Canada right now can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Amanda Serrano Danila Ramos Nationality Puerto Rican Brazilian Date of birth October 9th, 1988 June 8th, 1985 Height 5' 5.5'' 5' 6" Reach 65.5" 69.5" Total fights 48 14 Record 45-2-1 (30 KOs) 12-2 (1 KO)

Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos fight card

Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos, 12 rounds, for Serrano’s IBF, WBO and WBA women’s featherweight titles

Damian Lescaille vs. Victoriano Antonio Santillan, 10 rounds, welterweights

Alex Rios vs. Benino Aguilar, 6 rounds, lightweights

Krystal Rosado vs. Kata Pap, 4 rounds, women's super flyweights

Antonio Vargas vs. Hernan Marquez, 10 rounds, bantamweights

Angel Chavez vs. Ulisses Jimenez, 6 rounds, super middleweights

Damazian Vanhouter vs. Nafys Anas, 6 rounds, light heavyweights

Euri Cedeno vs. TBA, 6 rounds, middleweights

Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos odds

DraftKings Sportsbook's odds are heavily in favor of Serrano (-2000) versus the underdog Ramos (+1000).