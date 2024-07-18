Jake Paul vs Mike Perry live stream: How to watch boxing online, PPV prices, start time

With the much-hyped generational battle between Mike Tyson, 58, and Jake Paul, 27, postponed till November, the "Problem Child" takes on a fighter nearer his own age in Mike "Platinum" Perry, 32, on Saturday night at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Coverage of Jake Paul vs Mike Perry is on the DAZN streaming platform, and we'll explain in this article how to watch Jake Paul vs Mike Perry PPV live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry DAZN PPV live stream start time • Global stream — DAZN PPV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

► Date: Saturday, July 20

► Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (Jul. 21) / 12 p.m. AEDT (Jul. 21).

► Paul vs Perry: Approx. 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. BST (Jul. 21) / 3 p.m. AEDT (Jul. 21).

► Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida





Ok, it's not the Tyson fight and Mike Perry isn't the biggest name in boxing – in fact, he has a professional record of 0-1 – but the former UFC and now Bare Knuckle Championship fighter is tough and he knows how to trash talk. He has promised, amongst various other things, to "dig through [Jake Paul's] eyeball and find his memories."

For his part Jake Paul was keen to point out, "I’m too sharp, too clean, punch way too hard, power in both hands – he makes a lot of mistakes... there’s nothing he can do, and I respect him. He’s very violent. It’s not taking away from Mike Perry. He can beat a lot of people, but he can’t beat me." It won't be for want of trying.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Jake Paul vs Mike Perry live streams and to watch all of today's fight card where you are.

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry live stream worldwide

Saturday's boxing will be broadcast exclusively on specialist sports streaming platform DAZN across the globe. It's a PPV but prices vary between countries. For example: U.K. – £19.99 PPV

U.S. – $64.99 PPV In the U.K., the PPV includes a free 30 day pass for DAZN. Plans start at £25/month after. Cancel within 30 days if you don't want the monthly subscription. Fans in the U.S. also get a month of DAZN free with the PPV. However, sign up for a 12 month plan to get $10 off the Jake Paul PPV price, down to $54.99. Here's DAZN's official list of PPV prices around the world. Away from home? Use a VPN to access your DAZN account from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally DAZN PPV prices worldwide U.S. Canada U.K. Australia $64.99 USD $64.99 CAD £19.99 GBP $39.99 AUD

What devices does DAZN support?

DAZN has apps for most platforms, including Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android, iPhone/iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4/5 and Roku.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Mike Perry live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the boxing on your DAZN subscription?

You can still watch Jake Paul vs Mike Perry live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for boxing fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN:

It's really easy to set up and use a VPN in just three steps.

1. Choose and install your VPN. The best you can get right now is NordVPN.

2. Pick server location. So if you're overseas and want to get back to a U.S.-based stream, choose a server in the States.

3. Sit back and enjoy. Head to the streaming service showing the action and watch without being geo-blocked.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry fight card (subject to change)

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry (cruiserweight)

Amanda Serrano vs Stevie Morgan (women’s super-lightweight titles)

H20 Sylve vs Lucas Bahdi (lightweight)

Tony Aguilar vs Corey Marksman (lightweight)

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs Uriah Hall (cruiserweight)

Shadasia Green vs Natasha Spence (women’s super middleweight)

Julio Solis vs TBA (lightweight)

Alexis Chaparro vs Kevin Hill (middleweight)