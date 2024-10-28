Prime Video top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching now

Prime Video’s top 10 is always changing with new releases being added to the streaming service, but let’s face it — not every show is a must-watch. While “Reacher” has held its spot in the top 10 for quite some time (and still remains the top pick), there’s a lot more to explore on Prime Video’s trending list.

With the platform’s library expanding by the day, it can be overwhelming to decide which shows to dive into next. Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you. Beyond the obvious choices, we’ve picked three current top 10 shows that bring something fresh to the table and are worth streaming right now.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 shows as of Monday, October 28.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘Tulsa King’

Created by “Yellowstone” writer Taylor Sheridan, “Tulsa King” stars Sylvester Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York mafia capo who, after serving 25 years in prison, is unexpectedly sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to establish new operations for his mob family.

Unfamiliar with the territory and increasingly suspicious of his family's motives, Dwight begins to build a new crew in Tulsa, assembling an unlikely team of locals, including a dispensary owner and a taxi driver, to launch his criminal ventures. “Tulsa King” combines crime drama with fish-out-of-water humor as Dwight adapts to a world that’s changed significantly while he was behind bars, and Stallone’s portrayal of Dwight adds a gritty charm to this unusual mob story​.

It’s important to note that only season 1 of “Tulsa King” is available on Prime Video right now. You’ll need a Paramount Plus subscription to stream season 2, which is currently airing (it’s worth getting a free trial just to binge it).

Watch season 1 now on Prime Video

‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza’

“Like a Dragon: Yakuza” brings the celebrated Yakuza video game series to life with an engaging mix of action and drama. Despite mixed reviews (currently sitting at 56% on Rotten Tomatoes), the show has clearly struck a chord with viewers, earning it a quick climb to the No. 4 spot in Prime Video’s top 10 upon release. This show proves to be an entertaining choice for those looking for high-stakes drama, even if it hasn’t won over every critic.

The show follows Kazuma Kiryu (Ryoma Takeuchi), an ex-yakuza member navigating complex relationships and alliances within the Japanese criminal underworld across two timelines: 1995 and 2005. In 1995, Kiryu and his three friends attempt a heist at a local arcade run by the Doujima Family, a significant yakuza organization, with dreams of escaping their lives at an orphanage. However, by 2005, the four friends are entangled in deeper conflicts as the rivalry between the Tojo Clan and Omi Alliance intensifies.

The 2005 timeline in particular focuses on Kiryu’s release from prison and his return to Kamurocho to protect his friends amid a high-stakes heist, showing his journey from a youthful troublemaker to a man devoted to shielding those he cares about, despite the world of violence surrounding him.

Watch it now on Prime Video

‘The Legend of Vox Machina’

“The Legend of Vox Machina” is an obvious choice considering it’s in the No.1 spot. This animated fantasy series brings to life the characters and stories of Critical Role’s first D&D campaign, focusing on the misfit band of heroes known as Vox Machina.

The adventuring group includes characters like Grog (voiced by Travis Willingham), a lovable barbarian; Keyleth (voiced by Marisha Ray), a powerful druid; and Vax and Vex (voiced by Liam O'Brien and Laura Bailey), a twin rogue and ranger. They initially take on mercenary work but soon face far more sinister threats, battling villains like the undead Briarwoods and the ancient dragons of the Chroma Conclave. The series includes intense fantasy battles with humor and emotional arcs as the group confronts powerful foes and grows closer along the way.

With season 3 recently released and a fourth season already confirmed, “The Legend of Vox Machina” continues to impress viewers. This renewal only proves the show's growing popularity and its unique appeal to fans of both D&D and fantasy animation.

Watch it now on Prime Video

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "The Legend of Vox Machina" (2022)

2. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (2022)

3. "Tulsa King" (2022)

4. "Like a Dragon: Yakuza" (2024)

5. "Citadel: Diana" (2024)

6. "Lioness" (2023)

7. "The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh" (2024)

8. "Reacher" (2022)

9. "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity" (2024)

10. "Judy Justice" (2021)