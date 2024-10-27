5 best Prime Video movies to watch right now before they leave next week

Some of the best streaming services are constantly changing, and that’s just how the world of entertainment works. Prime Video, in particular, is no stranger to this dynamic landscape. While the platform continuously refreshes its library with exciting new titles, it also means saying farewell to some beloved movies. With the end of October 2024 rapidly approaching, Prime Video is set to remove several notable movies from its library, and you won’t want to miss out on these cinematic gems before they disappear.

You have a limited window to catch some must-see movies, including a fun dark thriller that offers plenty of chilling horror and a heartwarming drama starring Chris Evans. Without further ado, here are five Prime Video movies that deserve a spot on your watchlist before they say goodbye next week. And if you're looking for more content, watch these Netflix movies before they leave the big red streamer.

‘Drag Me to Hell’ (2009)

Drag Me to Hell (2009) Trailer HD | Alison Lohman | Justin Long - YouTube Watch On

“Drag Me to Hell” is a must-watch during Halloween time, and you don't have long left to stream it. This supernatural horror-thriller follows Christine Brown (Alison Lohman), a young loan officer who is striving for a promotion at her bank. In an attempt to prove herself and secure her future, she denies a loan extension to an elderly woman named Mrs. Ganush (Lorna Raver), who desperately needs the money to keep her home.

Humiliated and enraged, Mrs. Ganush curses Christine, condemning her to be haunted by a powerful demon. As the curse takes hold, Christine experiences increasingly horrific and supernatural occurrences that threaten her sanity and her soul. Desperate to rid herself of the curse, Christine seeks help from a psychic (Dileep Rao) and must confront her own fears and guilt.

Watch on Prime Video until October 31

‘Gifted’ (2017)

GIFTED | Official Trailer | FOX Searchlight - YouTube Watch On

Need something to boost your mood? “Gifted” is a heartwarming drama that revolves around Frank Adler (Chris Evans), a single man raising his prodigy niece, Mary (McKenna Grace), in a small Florida town. Mary is exceptionally gifted in mathematics, exhibiting talents far beyond her years.

Frank's main goal is to provide Mary with a normal childhood, despite her extraordinary abilities. He enrolls her in a public school, hoping she can lead a life like other children. However, Mary’s exceptional intelligence draws attention, leading to conflicts with her school and family.

The situation escalates when her grandmother, Evelyn (Lindsay Duncan), learns about Mary’s genius and seeks custody, believing Mary should be nurtured in an environment suited to her talents. This sets off a legal battle that tests Frank's commitment to Mary’s happiness and well-being against his mother's ambitions for her granddaughter.

Watch on Prime Video until October 31

‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring’ (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Official Trailer #1 - (2001) HD - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video is sadly losing two of the greatest movie trilogies this month — “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit." Of course, I had to choose the first movie that started this iconic franchise, which is “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring."

The movie follows the journey of a young hobbit named Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) who inherits a powerful artifact known as the One Ring from his uncle, Bilbo Baggins (Ian Holm). The One Ring was created by the dark lord Sauron to control the other Rings of Power and conquer Middle-earth. Realizing the Ring's corruptive power and the threat it poses if it falls into Sauron's hands, Frodo is tasked with destroying it. He must take it to Mount Doom, the only place where it can be unmade.

To aid him on this quest, Frodo is joined by a diverse group of companions known as the Fellowship of the Ring, which includes his loyal friend Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin), the wise wizard Gandalf (Ian McKellen), the human ranger Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), the elf Legolas (Orlando Bloom), the dwarf Gimli (John Rhys-Davies), and Boromir (Sean Bean), a man of Gondor. As they journey across Middle-earth, the Fellowship faces attacks from Sauron’s minions and the Ring's overwhelming power.]

Watch on Prime Video until October 31

‘The Menu’ (2022)

THE MENU | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

For anyone who loves a twisted thriller, “The Menu” is a genuinely fun watch (the ending is a huge surprise too). It revolves around a couple, Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Tyler (Nicholas Hoult), who travel to a remote, exclusive island to dine at a world-renowned restaurant called Hawthorn. The restaurant is run by the highly revered chef, Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes), who has prepared an elaborate, multi-course tasting menu for a select group of wealthy guests.

As the evening progresses, it becomes clear that the meticulously crafted menu has a sinister undertone. Chef Slowik's courses are more than just extravagant dishes — they are part of a larger, twisted plan that challenges the guests' morality, privilege and sense of self. The meal turns into a suspenseful psychological experience, with each course revealing shocking truths and placing the diners in increasingly perilous situations.

Watch on Prime Video until October 31

‘An American Werewolf in London’ (1981)

An American Werewolf in London (1981) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

We have to end this list with a classic. “An American Werewolf in London” is a horror-comedy that follows two American college students, David Kessler (David Naughton) and Jack Goodman (Griffin Dunne), who are backpacking through the moors of northern England. One night, they are attacked by a mysterious wolf-like creature. Jack is killed, and David is badly injured but survives the attack, waking up in a London hospital.

Soon after, David begins to experience disturbing dreams and hallucinations, including visits from Jack's ghost, who warns him that the creature that attacked them was a werewolf. Jack, now appearing as a decaying corpse, informs David that he will transform into a werewolf at the next full moon unless he ends the curse by killing himself. As David tries to come to terms with his condition and a budding romance with a nurse named Alex (Jenny Agutter), the full moon approaches, and David succumbs to the curse.

Watch on Prime Video until October 30