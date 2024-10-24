One of my favorite Prime Video shows just got renewed — 'The Legend of Vox Machina' is back for season 4
Plus, watch the season 3 finale right now
"The Legend of Vox Machina" has been one of my favorite Prime Video shows since it debuted in 2022. And it looks like it'll continue to be one of my favorite Prime Video shows for at least another season.
Prime Video announced yesterday (Oct. 23) that it would renew the beloved animated adult fantasy show for a fourth season. This news comes alongside the show's season 3 finale, which was released yesterday on Prime Video.
I'm personally ecstatic about the news. Prime Video has some great original shows — "Fallout," "Reacher," "The Boys" — but a lot of these tick the same box: dark, gritty drama.
That's great, but sometimes I need variety and I love changing things up with a good animated show. Especially shows like "The Legend of Vox Machina" that have plenty of heart and humor to go with some animated action.
By keeping shows like these around, Prime Video keeps its variety of original shows and movies in the same conversation as the rest of the best streaming services.
What is 'The Legend of Vox Machina'?
For those who are unfamiliar with "The Legend of Vox Machina," here's a brief rundown on the show, which was one of our top picks from everything new on Prime Video this month.
This animated fantasy show comes from the team at Critical Role. It was originally adapted from a real-life "Dungeons & Dragons" campaign created by show co-creator/star Matthew Mercer and turned into a web series, also titled "Critical Role." That web series was then adapted itself into "The Legend of Vox Machina."
The show is set in the fictional world of Exandria, the show tells the tales of Vox Machina, a band of seven mercenaries on the hunt for gold, glory and whatever else roguish mercenaries hunt for. In season 1, they're tasked with taking down a dragon burning the farmlands of Tal'Dorei. But as soon as that danger is dealt with, they're quickly thrust into a quest for vengeance against an evil husband-and-wife duo who also happen to be a vampire and a powerful wizard, respectively.
In season 2, they then had to face off against more dragons. This time though, the dragons came in numbers as the newly formed Chroma Conclave. The heroes of Vox Machina ultimately do defeat one of them, but now they have to defeat the rest of the Conclave in season 3, including Thordak (Lance Reddick), the leader of the Conclave known as the "Cinder King." Start watching now and catch up with the entire series so far, including last night's season 3 finale.
