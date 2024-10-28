6 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Disney Plus and more (Oct. 28-Nov. 3)

When all you crave is a cozy night on the couch, you can tune into all the new TV shows airing this week on Netflix, Prime Video and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV channels.

This week's new TV lineup features the finales of two big shows: the celebrity-packed murder-mystery "Only Murders in the Building" and the Marvel witch-apalooza "Agatha All Along." Also on deck is "The Diplomat" season 2, which brings back Keri Russell as the harried U.S. ambassador in London. And Netflix unveils the reunion episode for "Love Is Blind" season 7. Here's our guide on the top new TV shows to check out this week.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 4 finale (Hulu)

Whodunnit? Well, we’re finally gonna learn the identity of Sazz Pataki’s murderer. At the end of episode 9, it sure looked like the culprit was Marshall (Jin Ha), the screenwriter who was revealed to be Sazz’s stunt protege. After many red herrings involving Westies, twin directors and studio executives, podcasting/sleuthing trio Charles Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) finally look like they’re on the right trail. But can they catch the killer in time for Oliver and girlfriend Loretta (Meryl Streep) to say “I do” at their wedding?

Episode 10 streams Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu

‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ premiere (Disney)

This sequel series follows up on the super successful Disney Channel sitcom that ran from 2007 to 2012 and launched Selena Gomez as a star. Gomez will make a cameo, but the lead is David Henrie reprising his role as Justin Russo. Now an adult, Justin has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family: wife Giada (Mimi Gianopulos) and sons Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo (Max Matenko). But when a young wizard named Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) arrives seeking his help, Justin must dust off his magical skills to mentor her.

Episodes 1-2 air Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel (via Sling or Fubo)

Season 1 streams next day at 3 a.m. ET on Disney Plus

‘Agatha All Along’ miniseries finale (Disney Plus)

We’ve gone down, down, down the road, down the Witches' Road to the very end. What will be there for Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and Teen (Joe Locke), revealed to be Billy Maximoff inhabiting the body of a dead kid? Agatha wants her powers back and Billy’s looking for his twin, Tommy, but to get what they want, they’ll have to face the final boss: Death aka Rio (Aubrey Plaza). Though Jen (Sasheer Zamata) is still alive, the Road has claimed the rest of the coven and she could be the next to go.

Episode 10 streams Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. ET on Disney Plus

‘Love Is Blind’ season 7 reunion (Netflix)

Love was truly blind in two cases in season 7 of Netflix’s hit dating show: Taylor and Garrett, and Ashley and Tyler. Only those two couples said “I do” (or even made it to the altar at all). We’re expecting them to be at the reunion, along with the other four engaged pairs featured throughout the season: Alex and Tim, Hannah and Nick, Marissa and Ramses, and Monica and Stephen. A teaser trailer also revealed that engaged-then-split couple Brittany and Leo will also make an appearance. Pour the tea, Netflix!

Episode streams Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. ET on Netflix

‘The Diplomat’ season 2 premiere (Netflix)

This political thriller/drama was a very pleasant surprise last year, melding the corridor negotiations of “The West Wing” with the soapy kicks of “Scandal.” Season 1 ended with newly appointed U.S. ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) learning of a deadly explosion in London that involved her almost-ex-husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) — and came from inside the British government, not a foreign terrorist organization. Hal turns up alive and well and proves to be Kate’s only real ally in chasing down the truth. Their fraught marriage is not her only challenge, as she also has a complex dynamic with British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi) and a threatening visit from Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) on her hands.

Season 2 streams Thursday, Oct. 31 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix