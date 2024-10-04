Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching

The Prime Video top 10 has changed considerably in recent weeks. After being relatively stale over the summer months, several new entries have arrived in the streaming service's most-watched list to shake up, and the newcomers include a brand new No. 1 pick in the form of Prime Original “Killer Heat”.

Unfortunately, the mystery-thriller has been met with a reception that is anything but stellar, and the movie currently sits at a relatively woeful 17% on Rotten Tomatoes. A high-ranking spot on the Prime Video top 10 is therefore not a guarantee of quality. It's not an uncommon occurrence for a movie that is very skippable to make its way into the service’s top 10 list.

That’s why I’m picking out the movies in the Prime Video top 10 (as of Friday, October 4) that deserve your attention. These three movies range from a thrilling romantic drama to a sci-fi blockbuster, and each should be in your watchlist right now...

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘Challengers’ (2024)

CHALLENGERS | Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

“Challengers” may be a sports drama, but it’s more thrilling than most action movies. Set in the world of professional tennis, it sees a former word-champion player, Art (Mike Faist), stuck on a losing streak. To pull him out of his funk, his coach (and wife), Tashi (Zendaya), enters him into a minor tournament to get his confidence back, but the plan backfires when Art finds himself facing his former best friend Patrick (Josh O’Connor), who also just happens to be Tashi’s ex-boyfriend. Talk about awkward!

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, “Challengers” blends romantic and sporting drama, and succeeds thanks to three powerhouse performances. Yes, Zendaya is the star, but Faist and O’Connor are also excellent. Plus, the nonlinear narrative structure keeps things compelling from the very start, and as viewers are jumped forward and backward in time, the complex relationship between these three characters is satisfyingly explored (and the ending is pure genius). “Challengers” is a gripping drama, whether you can swing a tennis racket or not.

Watch "Challengers" on Prime Video now

‘Gifted’ (2017)

GIFTED | Official Trailer | FOX Searchlight - YouTube Watch On

“Gifted” is one of my favorite comfort movies. This comedy-drama is the perfect example of a feel-good movie that will lift your spirits after a long day. It also allows Chris Evans to be his usual charismatic self, and with a young Mckenna Grace alongside him, there’s youthful energy to “Gifted” that will delight even the most clinical of viewers. A challenge you watch this movie and not be smiling by the end.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Gifted” centers on Frank Adler (Evans) and his young niece Mary (Mckenna Grace). Following the death of Frank’s sister (and Mary’s mother), he’s become the child's de facto guardian. However, his desire for her to have a regular childhood comes under threat when Mary begins to display mathematical abilities well beyond her young years. This results in Frank’s strong-willed mother Evelyn (Linsday Duncan) arriving on the scene and demanding that Mary attend a school for gifted youth.

Watch "Gifted" on Prime Video now

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ (2023)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts | Official Trailer (2023 Movie) - YouTube Watch On

I’ll be honest here, I didn’t care for “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” when I saw it in theaters last summer. Neither did critics who rated the movie a poor 51% on Rotten Tomatoes . However, this action blockbuster went down a treat with fans. Its audience score on the same review aggregate site stands at an impressive 91%. So, I’m willing to accept that my opinion may be something of an outlier. All this is to say, if you like the usual "Transformers" franchise shtick, you’ll probably like this movie.

Set before Michael Bay’s 2007 “Transformers” movie, “Rise of the Beasts” is a throwback crowd-pleaser set in the ‘90s and inspired by the popular Beast Wars line of transforming toys. Starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, it follows the expected formula as a group of human characters get mixed up in the neverending war between the Autobots and Decepticons. Added to the mix this time are the Maximals, a clan of Transformers that look like Earth animals such as a gorilla and an eagle.

If you’re craving loads of CGI-heavy spectacle, this movie has it in spades, but just be warned that the actual storyline gets a bit lost in the action.

Watch "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"Killer Heat" (2024) "Challengers" (2024) "Gifted" (2017) "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" (2022) "The Beekeeper" (2024) "Casper" (1995) "The Menu" (2022) "Overboard" (2018) "Sweet Home Alabama" (2002) "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" (2023)

More from Tom's Guide