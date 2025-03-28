Prime Video top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now

The best movies in Prime Video's top 10 right now

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell in Twisters
I'm sure I'm not the only person who regularly looks at the top 10 while scrolling through Prime Video, right?

Like so many of the best streaming services, the Amazon streamer's home to a mountain of content, and while that's great, it can also make choosing your next watch a headache.

Of course, you can't always guarantee that what's in the Prime Video top 10 will either match up with your taste or even be worth streaming in the first place. Case in point, Prime Video's newest original flick "Holland" is at the top of the list at the time of writing, but fellow TG writer Rory Mellon has branded the Nicole Kidman thriller "a big original movie misfire." Ouch.

However, there are still several great movies in the top 10 list that are worth seeking out, and we've narrowed that list down to just three great picks. Right now, we recommend two great animated adventures perfect for entertaining the whole family and a blockbuster disaster epic from 2024.

This article is based on what was in the Prime Video top 10 as of 8.30 a.m. ET on Prime Video on Friday, March 28, 2025.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2023)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie | Official Trailer - YouTube The Super Mario Bros. Movie | Official Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

The smash-hit, family-friendly animated adventure "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has been a mainstay of the Prime Video top 10 for some time, and it's easy to see why; it's one of the best video game movies in recent years.

In this winning collaboration between Nintendo and Illumination, Brooklyn-based brothers Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) are separated after tumbling into a warp pipe and being whisked away to the Mushroom Kingdom.

As any good brother would, Mario sets off to rescue his brother, who ends up in Bowser's (Jack Black) clutches. But to take on the King of the Koopas, he teams up with the likes of Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Toad (Keegan Michael-Key)

Watch "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Prime Video now

'Transformers One' (2024)

Transformers One - Official Trailer | 2024 | Hasbro Pulse - YouTube Transformers One - Official Trailer | 2024 | Hasbro Pulse - YouTube
Watch On

"Transformers One" didn't make too much of a splash at the box office, but seeing it in the Prime Video top 10 list gives me hope that more viewers are finally seeing this underrated, action-packed instalment.

This animated movie takes us back in time and recounts the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, and depicts how they became sworn enemies despite once being bonded like brothers.

"Transformers One" boasts a voice cast including the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Brian Tyree Henry and Steve Buscemi (among others), has a solid sense of humor, impressive, detailed animation and great action chops, and shouldn't be missed.

Watch "Transformers One" on Prime Video now

'Twisters' (2024)

TWISTERS | Official Trailer - YouTube TWISTERS | Official Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

If you're looking for blockbuster action, you can't do better than "Twisters", Lee Isaac Chung's seriously fun follow-up to Jan de Bont's 1996 disaster movie.

This time around, we follow meteorologist Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones). After a tragedy, she gives up on chasing storms but is eventually lured back into the field to help her old pal Javi (Anthony Ramos) put some new tornado tech to the test.

Out in Oklahoma, she crosses paths with social media star and "tornado wrangler", Tyler Owens (a riotously fun Glen Powell). Kate and Tyler butt heads to begin with, but as the tornado season worsens, they're drawn together into a fight for survival with one of the most destructive forces of nature on the planet.

Watch "Twisters" on Prime Video now

Full Prime Video top 10 right now

  1. "Holland"
  2. "Twisters"
  3. "Tyler Perry's Duplicity"
  4. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"
  5. "The Accountant"
  6. "Picture This"
  7. "Transformers One"
  8. "Jurassic World"
  9. "The Meg"
  10. "My Fault: London"

