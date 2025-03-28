Hulu’s new college-set thriller is the one movie I’ll be watching this weekend — here’s why

Opinion
By published

‘The Line’ has seriously caught my eye

Alex Wolff as Tom Backster in &quot;The Line&quot;
(Image credit: Utopia)

I comb through the movies arriving across the best streaming services every week. This week has offered some heavy-hitters like “Mufasa: The Lion King” heading to Disney Plus or Prime Video’s debuting a new original with Nicole Kidman called “Holland” (sadly, it’s a misfire).

However, the title that really caught my attention is “The Line.”

This dramatic thriller centers on the world of college fraternities, and as a Brit who is fascinated by the whole system (it’s not really something that exists in the U.K.), this movie is going straight to the top of my weekend watchlist.

“The Line” is streaming on Hulu from today (March 28), and here’s everything you need to know about this movie.

‘The Line’ on Hulu — what you need to know

The Line | Official RedBand Trailer | Utopia - YouTube The Line | Official RedBand Trailer | Utopia - YouTube
Watch On

Directed by Ethan Berger, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Zack Purdo and Alex Russek, “The Line” stars Alex Wolff (Who you may recognize from horror “Hereditary”) as Tom, a scholarship student from working-class roots eager to schmooze his way to the top.

Pledging to the Kappa Nu Alpha fraternity, Tom is fast-tracked on a path to high social standing and powerful connections. However, his bonds of brotherhood are tested when he begins a romance with a classmate named Annabelle (Halle Bailey) and comes into conflict with the fraternity’s manipulative president, Todd (Lewis Pullman).

Events eventually take a much darker turn, and Tom finds himself caught in the middle of an increasingly dangerous game with much more than being considered “cool” by his campus classmates at stake.

The movie also features Austin Abrams, Denis Richards, Scoot McNairy and John Malkovich. Plus, it marks one of the final film appearances of Angus Cloud, who tragically passed away in 2023. “The Line” premiered at the Tribeca Festival just weeks before he died at the age of just 25.

“The Line” currently holds a respectable 79% score on Rotten Tomatoes. This rating comes from almost 50 reviews and is enough to earn the movie a ‘Certified Fresh’ seal of approval.

“By turning a chillingly clinical gaze onto the class striving and Faustian bargains of campus life, The Line hazes its audience to thrilling effect,” reads RT’s ‘Critics Consensus.’

Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times labeled it a “propulsively brutal cautionary tale.” Meanwhile, IndieWire's Samantha Bergeson called it “Absolutely one of the most accurate films about fraternity life ever made" — a quote the movie’s marketing team seems to love using!

Here’s why I can’t wait to stream ‘The Line’

The cast of "The Line" standing on a set of stairs

(Image credit: Utopia)

My interest in “The Line” primarily stems from its core premise. I’ve seen the world of college fraternities explored with a dark tone before in the 2016 drama “Goat” (which stars Nick Jonas), and I found that movie particularly disturbing yet also extremely absorbing.

I’m curious to see if “The Line” can tap into the same sense of spiraling chaos. The trailer (linked above) certainly suggests it does. Based on this preview, it appears much like in “Goat” the events within the Kapp Nu Alpha clan start with liquor-fueled hijinks but quickly take a more sinister turn. And I’m certainly curious to see how things play out.

The other main reason I’ve got "The Line" in my watchlist this weekend is the cast. I adored “Hereditary” — it’s among my favorite movies ever — so I will watch just about anything with Alex Wolff. Plus, Angus Cloud (most known for his role as Fezco in HBO’s “Euphoria”) was a young talent taken far too soon his involvement is another big tick.

“The Line” certainly isn’t the only movie being added to Hulu in the coming days. To see more of what’s just around the corner, check out our roundup of everything new on Hulu in April 2025. Or why not check out the service’s new original dark thriller "Control Freak."

Watch "The Line" on Hulu from March 28

More from Tom's Guide

Rory Mellon
Rory Mellon
Entertainment Editor (UK)

Rory is an Entertainment Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on gaming and streaming. When he’s not reviewing the latest games, searching for hidden gems on Netflix, or writing hot takes on new gaming hardware, TV shows and movies, he can be found attending music festivals and getting far too emotionally invested in his favorite football team. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Hulu
Alex Wolff as Tom Backster in &quot;The Line&quot;
Hulu’s new college-set thriller is the one movie I’ll be watching this weekend — here’s why
Mark Duplass and Ellen Pompeo in &quot;Good American Family&quot; on Hulu
Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 you need to stream right now
(L-R) Yura Borisov as Igor, Mark Eydelshteyn as Vanya, Karren Karagulian as Toros and Mikey Madison as Anora &quot;Ani&quot; Mikheeva in &quot;Anora&quot;
Hulu top 10 movies — here's what you need to stream right now
(L-R) Mark Eydelshteyn as Vanya and Mikey Madison as Anora &quot;Ani&quot; Mikheeva in &quot;Anora&quot;
Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 you need to stream right now
Mark Duplass and Ellen Pompeo in &quot;Good American Family&quot; on Hulu
Hulu’s new true crime drama is one of the most shocking shows I’ve ever watched — and you can stream it now
Ramón Rodriguez as Will Trent in &quot;Will Trent.&quot;
Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
Latest in Opinion
Alex Wolff as Tom Backster in &quot;The Line&quot;
Hulu’s new college-set thriller is the one movie I’ll be watching this weekend — here’s why
A woman&#039;s hands holding iPhone with screen displaying Rise Science sleep app energy chart, with Rise logo
I didn't trust the Rise app when it told me to wake up at 4.45am — but now I fall asleep quickly and sleep through the night
iphone 13 mini display on with plant in background
The iPhone mini may never make a comeback — and it’s a huge shame
Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange and Tom Holland as Spider-Man
‘Avengers: Doomsday’ cast isn't fully assembled yet — here’s who I think should join next
Michelle Buteau in Survival of the Thickest season 2
Netflix’s most underrated comedy ‘Survival of the Thickest’ is back — and I couldn’t be happier
Nicole Kidman in &quot;Holland&quot; coming soon to Prime Video
Prime Video’s new Nicole Kidman mystery thriller ‘Holland’ is a big original movie misfire
More about hulu
Mark Duplass and Ellen Pompeo in &quot;Good American Family&quot; on Hulu

Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 you need to stream right now
(L-R) Yura Borisov as Igor, Mark Eydelshteyn as Vanya, Karren Karagulian as Toros and Mikey Madison as Anora &quot;Ani&quot; Mikheeva in &quot;Anora&quot;

Hulu top 10 movies — here's what you need to stream right now
AI Madness logo

I just tested Gemini vs. DeepSeek with 9 prompts — here’s the winner
See more latest
Most Popular
A woman&#039;s hands holding iPhone with screen displaying Rise Science sleep app energy chart, with Rise logo
I didn't trust the Rise app when it told me to wake up at 4.45am — but now I fall asleep quickly and sleep through the night
iphone 13 mini display on with plant in background
The iPhone mini may never make a comeback — and it’s a huge shame
Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange and Tom Holland as Spider-Man
‘Avengers: Doomsday’ cast isn't fully assembled yet — here’s who I think should join next
Nicole Kidman in &quot;Holland&quot; coming soon to Prime Video
Prime Video’s new Nicole Kidman mystery thriller ‘Holland’ is a big original movie misfire
Michelle Buteau in Survival of the Thickest season 2
Netflix’s most underrated comedy ‘Survival of the Thickest’ is back — and I couldn’t be happier
Fallout TV show
‘Fallout’ season 2 will feature the iconic Deathclaws — but there’s something I’m looking forward to even more
Rebecca Hall and Seth Rogen in &quot;The Studio,&quot; episode 6, on Apple TV Plus.
Seth Rogen's 'The Studio' on Apple TV Plus is absurdly funny — and it's 96% on Rotten Tomatoes
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 could finally fix the one thing that has prevented me from using Samsung’s flip phones
Adam Scott in &quot;Severance,&quot; now streaming on Apple TV Plus.
I've watched 24 shows in 2025 so far — here's the 7 worth watching right now
The Amazfit T-Rex 3 shown close-up on a user&#039;s wrist with the snorkeling and surfing workout tracking modes displayed; colorful flowers are out of focus in the background
7 reasons why this budget-friendly smartwatch is my new go-to for surfing and swimming