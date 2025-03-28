Hulu’s new college-set thriller is the one movie I’ll be watching this weekend — here’s why

I comb through the movies arriving across the best streaming services every week. This week has offered some heavy-hitters like “Mufasa: The Lion King” heading to Disney Plus or Prime Video’s debuting a new original with Nicole Kidman called “Holland” (sadly, it’s a misfire).

However, the title that really caught my attention is “The Line.”

This dramatic thriller centers on the world of college fraternities, and as a Brit who is fascinated by the whole system (it’s not really something that exists in the U.K.), this movie is going straight to the top of my weekend watchlist.

“The Line” is streaming on Hulu from today (March 28), and here’s everything you need to know about this movie.

‘The Line’ on Hulu — what you need to know

The Line | Official RedBand Trailer | Utopia - YouTube Watch On

Directed by Ethan Berger, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Zack Purdo and Alex Russek, “The Line” stars Alex Wolff (Who you may recognize from horror “Hereditary”) as Tom, a scholarship student from working-class roots eager to schmooze his way to the top.

Pledging to the Kappa Nu Alpha fraternity, Tom is fast-tracked on a path to high social standing and powerful connections. However, his bonds of brotherhood are tested when he begins a romance with a classmate named Annabelle (Halle Bailey) and comes into conflict with the fraternity’s manipulative president, Todd (Lewis Pullman).

Events eventually take a much darker turn, and Tom finds himself caught in the middle of an increasingly dangerous game with much more than being considered “cool” by his campus classmates at stake.

The movie also features Austin Abrams, Denis Richards, Scoot McNairy and John Malkovich. Plus, it marks one of the final film appearances of Angus Cloud, who tragically passed away in 2023. “The Line” premiered at the Tribeca Festival just weeks before he died at the age of just 25.

“The Line” currently holds a respectable 79% score on Rotten Tomatoes. This rating comes from almost 50 reviews and is enough to earn the movie a ‘Certified Fresh’ seal of approval.

“By turning a chillingly clinical gaze onto the class striving and Faustian bargains of campus life, The Line hazes its audience to thrilling effect,” reads RT’s ‘Critics Consensus.’

Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times labeled it a “propulsively brutal cautionary tale.” Meanwhile, IndieWire's Samantha Bergeson called it “Absolutely one of the most accurate films about fraternity life ever made" — a quote the movie’s marketing team seems to love using!

Here’s why I can’t wait to stream ‘The Line’

(Image credit: Utopia)

My interest in “The Line” primarily stems from its core premise. I’ve seen the world of college fraternities explored with a dark tone before in the 2016 drama “Goat” (which stars Nick Jonas), and I found that movie particularly disturbing yet also extremely absorbing.

I’m curious to see if “The Line” can tap into the same sense of spiraling chaos. The trailer (linked above) certainly suggests it does. Based on this preview, it appears much like in “Goat” the events within the Kapp Nu Alpha clan start with liquor-fueled hijinks but quickly take a more sinister turn. And I’m certainly curious to see how things play out.

The other main reason I’ve got "The Line" in my watchlist this weekend is the cast. I adored “Hereditary” — it’s among my favorite movies ever — so I will watch just about anything with Alex Wolff. Plus, Angus Cloud (most known for his role as Fezco in HBO’s “Euphoria”) was a young talent taken far too soon his involvement is another big tick.

“The Line” certainly isn’t the only movie being added to Hulu in the coming days. To see more of what’s just around the corner, check out our roundup of everything new on Hulu in April 2025. Or why not check out the service’s new original dark thriller "Control Freak."

Watch "The Line" on Hulu from March 28