'Invincible' season 4 release window just announced — here's when it's coming
No more multi-year breaks for Prime Video's superhero show
"Invincible" season 4 is officially coming in 2026.
"Invincible" season 3 only just wrapped up two weeks ago, but it ended on a high note. Now, it seems the Prime Video show is keeping the momentum going by revealing when we can expect new episodes.
In an Instagram post on the show's official page, the show and "Invincible" creator Robert Kirkman's Skybound Entertainment announced that season 4 will debut sometime in 2026.
That's not the only announcement made in the post. It also revealed that the voice acting has already been completed, indicating that this might be an early 2026 release rather than later in the year.
Finally, we get a few casting announcements and story teasers. The post confirms that the character Invincible has been cast (presumably Steven Yeun returning for a fourth season), as well as the character Thragg.
It also reveals that we'll get a new story featuring the demon detective Damien Darkblood that doesn't draw directly from the comics.
Who is Thragg?
Spoilers for "Invincible" beyond this point
Thragg will be a familiar name for fans of the "Invincible" comics. Also known as Lord Thragg or Grand Regent Thragg, he is the ruler of the Viltrumite Empire.
He's likely to serve as the main antagonist for Mark Grayson / Invincible going forward, and defeating him and the Viultrumite Empire will be no small task.
Thragg is even more powerful than Conquest in the comics, a character that we were introduced to at the end of season 3. It took everything in Mark and Eve's power to defeat Conquest, and it still nearly killed them. It devastated Earth.
So defeating Thragg, a Viltrumite even more powerful than Conquest, will be a Herculean task. I'm excited to see who is cast as the Viltrumite ruler, though, as it should go to a voice actor with a fair amount of gravitas.
