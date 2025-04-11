Prime Video top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now

Looking through the Prime Video top 10 movies list for some streaming inspiration? We can help.

Like all the best streaming services, Prime Video is home to a huge range of movies and shows — but sorting through that colossal library can be a bit of a headache.

Prime Video's top 10 lists let you see what's popular on the platform, and while that can be a simple way to cut through the noise, you can guarantee that what's generating the most buzz is definitely worth watching.

That's why we regularly highlight three great picks from that top 10 list, which should be perfect for your next movie night.

Right now, our three picks are an animated video game adaptation, a disaster movie hit enjoying fresh success on Prime, and a sci-fi action movie perfect for dinosaur fans of all ages.

This article is based on what was in the Prime Video top 10 as of 8 a.m. ET on Friday, April 11, 2025.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

'Jurassic World' (2015)

Excited for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" to stomp into theaters this summer? Why not check out 2015's dino thrill ride while you wait?

Colin Trevorrow's sci-fi action effort revived the franchise, whisking us back to Isla Nublar to a new (and surely ill-advised) but successful dinosaur-themed park, Jurassic World.

Predictably, disaster strikes when the park's newest dino attraction, Dr. Henry Wu's Indominus rex, seemingly escapes, and it falls to ethologist and velociraptor wrangler Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and ops manager Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) to subdue it... all while searching for Claire's nephews and hoping to save them from harm.

Watch "Jurassic World" on Prime Video now

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2023)

If the only thing you can think about is the impending launch of the Switch 2, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" might be the perfect movie to ease the wait.

In this winning animated collab from Nintendo and "Minions" makers, Illumination, Brooklyn-based plumber Mario (Chris Pratt) tumbles through a Warp Pipe alongside his brother, Luigi (Charlie Day).

As any good brother would, Mario sets off to find him and finds himself embroiled in a battle to save the Mushroom Kingdom from Bowser (Jack Black) in the process. Luckily, he's got pals like Toad (Keegan Michael-Key), Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) to help hone his skills before his big face-off.

Watch "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Prime Video now

'Twisters' (2024)

Ever since it came to Prime Video, "Twisters" has been a consistently popular watch, and as a big fan of Lee Isaac Chung's legacy disaster sequel, I can see why; this is silly, blockbuster fun.

The movie follows Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a meteorologist who retires from the storm-chasing game after a tragedy and takes up a job in the city. Years later, her old pal Javi (Anthony Ramos) invites her back to Oklahoma to help his team test some new tornado monitory tech.

Out in the field, they cross paths with a crew led by the "tornado wrangler", aka social media star, Tyler Owens (Glen Powell). Initially, the two sides butt heads, but as the storm season worsens, they're forced to work together in a fight for survival with the sheer force of nature.

Watch "Twisters" on Prime Video now

Full Prime Video top 10 right now

