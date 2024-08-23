Prime Video just got one of the best sci-fi thriller movies of all time — and it's 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

There’s something about a dramatic sci-fi movie that feels so thrilling when you watch it for the first time. I had the same experience when I saw "10 Cloverfield Lane" years ago, and I had no idea what I was getting into. I was expecting another run-of-the-mill sci-fi thriller, but what I got instead was a tense, claustrophobic masterpiece that actually made me sweat a little.

Now that it’s available on one of the best streaming services, I can't recommend it enough. With a very impressive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this movie has earned its place as one of the best sci-fi thrillers ever made, and if you haven't seen it yet, you're in for a wild ride. Here’s why you should stream "10 Cloverfield Lane" on Prime Video right now…

What is '10 Cloverfield Lane' about?

"10 Cloverfield Lane" is a thrilling movie about a woman named Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) who wakes up in a hidden bunker after a car crash. The man who rescued her, Howard (John Goodman), claims that a terrible disaster has made the outside world unsafe.

As Michelle tries to figure out what really happened, she starts to wonder if Howard is being completely honest with her considering the time of events didn’t add up. The movie dives into trust, survival and the fear of the unknown, as Michelle realizes that the biggest threat might actually be coming from inside the bunker. With its tight spaces, gripping plot and surprising turns that you genuinely won’t expect, the movie does an excellent job at making you think (and you’ll probably be thinking about it for days after).

The less you know about '10 Cloverfield Lane', the better

I have to be honest — when I first sat down to watch "10 Cloverfield Lane", I knew almost nothing about the plot (aside from the synopsis above) just because I hadn’t bothered to research it. But that’s exactly how I’d recommend going into it. The less you know, the better the experience. Not knowing what was coming next made the twists and turns even more thrilling. It’s a rare movie where the suspense is heightened by your own uncertainty, and trust me, you’ll want to experience every unexpected moment as it hits.

If you do want some insights from critics, then I can share some here. The movie has an impressive score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes (with a 79% rating from audiences). David Edelstein from New York Magazine/Vulture said: "10 Cloverfield Lane does what it needs to do: make you sit and squirm and want very badly to know. It has the appeal of suspense radio plays from the '30s and '40s and even a touch of Orson Welles's most infamous Mercury Theater broadcast."

Meanwhile, Rolling Stone's Peter Travers said that "the movie comes loaded with everything a psychological thriller needs to shatter your nerves — and then kicks it up a notch."

Stream '10 Cloverfield Lane' on Prime Video now

You really don’t want to miss out on the intense experience that "10 Cloverfield Lane" offers. With its continuously gripping suspense, unexpected twists and standout performances, it’s a thriller that keeps you guessing until the very end. This movie is definitely one of the most unforgettable psychological thrillers of recent years.

Stream "10 Cloverfield Lane" on Prime Video now.