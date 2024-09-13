Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching

If you’re looking for something new to watch on Amazon Prime Video, the streaming service’s list of the top 10 most-watched movies is a great indicator of the flicks that are drawing the most attention from your fellow subscribers.

However, a high ranking in the list is certainly not an indicator of quality. For example, “Jackpot!” has been the No. 1 movie on Prime Video for several weeks now, and to be frank, it’s pretty terrible (it’s managed a poor 31% score on Rotten Tomatoes). So, to ensure you pick out the Prime Video flicks worth your time, I’m selecting the three top 10 movies you need to watch first.

Before diving into my selection, be sure to note that this article is based on the Prime Video top 10 as of Friday, September 13 at 6 a.m. ET.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

'Passengers' (2016)

PASSENGERS - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Critics weren’t too kind to “Passengers” lambasting it for its supposedly shallow story among other flaws, but this is one case where I think the critics got it wrong. “Passengers” is an excellent comfort watch. While it doesn’t move the needle for the romantic comedy genre, it pairs together two loveable leads, Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, and makes good use of its slick sci-fi setting. It deserves more than its pitiful 30% score on Rotten Tomatoes .

Set on a massive spaceship transporting thousands of colonists to a new planet, Jim Preston (Pratt) faces intense social isolation when his hibernation pod malfunctions and is awoken early. Still decades from the ship's final destination, and unable to handle being alone for the rest of his life, he makes the selfish decision to awaken another passenger, Aurora Lane (Lawrence), and while a romance between the two blossoms, the truth threatens to come out.

Watch on "Passengers" on Prime Video now

'Transformers' (2007)

Transformers (2007) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Michael Bay’s “Transformers” franchise eventually went completely off the rails with a focus on flashy CGI over characters and story, but the first entry in the sci-fi action series remains very enjoyable (granted, it’s still pretty cheesy). Now also feels like an oddly appropriate time to watch, as the song “What I’ve Done” by Linkin Park became synonymous with the movie thanks to its use in the closing credits, and the American rock band has just recently reunited following a lengthy hiatus.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In “Transformers”, Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) discovers that a race of robot aliens capable of transforming into various mechanical objects are living among us when his 1976 Chevrolet Camaro is revealed to be an Autobot named Bumblebee in disguise. Seeking the uber-powerful AllSpark, Bumblebee assembles his allies including leader Optimus Prime, and when the villainous Megatron breaks free from his containment, the war for Earth begins.

Watch "Transformers" on Prime Video now

'21 Jump Street' (2012)

21 JUMP STREET [2012] - Red Band Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Based on the ‘80s cop show of the same name, “21 Jump Street” could have been a cynical attempt to cash in on a vaguely recognizable series, and an indication that Hollywood has truly run out of fresh ideas. So, it’s quite remarkable, that instead of a bland reboot, we got one of the most fresh comedy movies of the last decade and a half. “21 Jump Street” is hilariously self-aware, and never anything less than wonderfully entertaining throughout.

It centers on a pair of cops, Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Jenko (Channing Tatum). Rivals in their youth, the two become fast friends as adults. But they soon find themselves reliving their school days when they are assigned to take part in a secret undercover unit. Tasked with infiltrating a local high school to find the source of a new synthetic drug, Schmidt and Jenko discover that the rules of school have changed in this quick-witted action-comedy movie.

Watch "21 Jump Street" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"Jackpot!" (2024) "The Beekeeper" (2024) "Passengers" (2016) "Overboard" (2018) "Transformers" (2007) "The Doorman" (2023) "The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring" (2001) "Minions: The Rise of Gru" (2022) "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" (2009) "21 Jump Street" (2012)

More from Tom's Guide