One of the best sci-fi movies ever just crashed Prime Video’s top 10

As a streaming writer, it’s my job to cover movies worth watching on the best streaming platforms . One standout service includes Prime Video, and it so happens to have one of the best sci-fi movies ever in the top 10. The movie in question is Christopher Nolan’s epic sci-fi masterpiece "Interstellar," and it currently sits at the No. 7 spot.

There’s something about a good sci-fi movie that feels comforting but exhilarating at the same time. Getting transported into another world is the best part of this genre, and “Interstellar” is one thrilling adventure that I can go on again and again, without ever getting sick of it. And, its spot on Prime Video’s top 10 suggests audiences still appreciate it.

If you’re unfamiliar with this classic movie (which would be surprising) and want more details before watching, you’ve come to the right place.

What is ‘Interstellar’ about?

"Interstellar" is set in a dystopian future where Earth is plagued by environmental disasters, dwindling food supplies, and severe dust storms. And, humanity faces the threat of extinction. The protagonist, Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), is a former NASA pilot who lives with his two children. His daughter also believes their house is haunted by a "ghost" that communicates with them through strange gravitational anomalies.

One day, these anomalies lead Cooper to a secret NASA facility, where they meet Professor Brand (Michael Caine) and his daughter, Amelia Brand (Anne Hathaway). Professor Brand reveals that NASA has been working on a plan to save humanity by finding a new habitable planet in another galaxy.

Cooper is then recruited to pilot the spacecraft Endurance, along with a team of scientists including Amelia Brand, Romilly (David Gyasi), and Doyle (Wes Bentley). The team goes on a dangerous journey through the wormhole to explore three potential planets: Miller's planet, Mann's planet, and Edmunds' planet, each named after the astronauts who explored them.

Of course, most space adventure movies never go to plan. As the mission progresses, they face various challenges that test their endurance and sanity, ultimately questioning what it means to save the human race.

‘Interstellar’ is a grand sci-fi epic with sheer force

"Interstellar" is widely praised for its ambitious blend of scientific accuracy, emotional storytelling, stunning visuals, and powerful performances by a talented cast. All of these positive elements make it a remarkable and enduring piece of cinema (in my opinion, although most people who love the sci-fi genre would also agree).

Beyond its scientific nature, "Interstellar" is deeply emotional. The relationship between Cooper and his daughter, Murph (Jessica Chastain plays adult Murph), is essentially the movie’s emotional core since it explores love, sacrifice, and the human connection. It will bring tears to your eyes one minute and give you goosebumps the next. Even family and friends have said “Interstellar” does an excellent job at making you feel something, whether it’s good or bad.

“Interstellar” has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 73%, and personally, I don’t think that’s high enough. But it seems like critics praised the movie more over time. Movie Mom’s Nell Minow said: “Ambitious, provocative, thoughtful, and highly entertaining--all things considered (believe me, ALL things are considered), it holds together very well.”

Meanwhile, Steven Rea from Philadelphia Inquirer summarized this movie perfectly: “Interstellar is an experience. Nolan's vision of our galaxy, and galaxies beyond, is daunting, majestic; the hardware of space travel looks right, almost familiar.”

While I can keep praising this movie, we should acknowledge its initial feedback from audiences. After the movie was released in 2014, it became quite divisive among viewers. This was due to the complex scientific concepts that felt too ambitious at the time. The same goes for its three hour runtime, which might put some people off watching it (and I can understand why).

But movies like “Oppenheimer” prove that a lengthy duration doesn’t impact such a compelling narrative. When a movie is as engaging as “Interstellar," you don’t often notice how much time has passed since you pressed play.

So, even if you’ve seen this sci-fi movie before, this is your sign to watch it again. And if you’ve never heard of it, now is your chance to stream it on Prime Video. With it being such a great movie, I wouldn’t be surprised if it took the No.1 spot from “Oppenheimer”.

