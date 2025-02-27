Prime Video's top 10 has 3 must-watch movies — including this hilarious Reese Witherspoon comedy

Prime Video's top 10 movies list can be a great source of inspiration if you're struggling to find something to watch on the Amazon streaming service.

However, as with the trending watches on all the best streaming services, you do need to keep one thing in mind — just because a movie is popular, it doesn't necessarily mean it deserves your attention.

That's not to say there aren't any movies to stream within the Prime Video top 10. In fact, the streamer's trending chart is currently home to a number of great movies that are worth streaming.

Right now, the three I'd recommend the most are a recent psychological thriller that's sure to deliver the chills, an animated video game adaptation from Illumination, and a classic Resse Witherspoon comedy.

Disclaimer This article is based on the Prime Video top 10 as of 6 a.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

'Blink Twice' (2024)

Last summer, Zoë Kravitz made her directorial debut with this shocking psychological thriller, "Blink Twice", which transports us to recently resigned billionaire tech bro Slater King's (Channing Tatum) private island playground for what looks to be the perfect getaway.

In actuality, this personal paradise hides a dark side. After an event, Slater invites Frida (Naomi Ackie), her best friend Jess (Alia Shawkat), and a small group of VIP guests on a dream getaway. While everything looks perfect, to start with, Frida starts to discover the strange and sinister side of this picturesque place.

This chilling watch proved a little divisive for critics upon release, but it has remained a popular Prime Video watch since it first hit the platform back in January.

Watch "Blink Twice" on Prime Video now

'Legally Blonde' (2001)

Clearly, Prime Video members have a big appetite for classic 2000s comedies right now, as breezy comedy "Legally Blonde" has broken into the Prime Video top 10 this week (alongside "The Devil Wears Prada").

If you've not streamed it before, "Legally Blonde" revolves around sorority girl, Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon). While she looks like she has it all, her boyfriend Warner Huntington III (Matthew Davis) breaks things off with her as he believes she's not going to fit into the life he wants to lead.

In an effort to prove him wrong and win him back, Elle knuckles down and manages to land a place at Harvard Law School. It's a far cry from her usual hangouts, but she soon learns that there's a lot more to her than looks.

Now actually feels like the perfect time to revisit "Legally Blonde", too, as Amazon's forthcoming prequel series "Elle" recently found its lead star.

Watch "Legally Blonde'" on Prime Video now

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2023)

Need something to keep the whole family entertained? "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" should fit the bill. Bright, colorful and funny, it's a fun-filled watch whether you're a Nintendo fan or not.

Born out of a partnership between Nintendo and Illumination, this animated action-comedy follows the Nintendo mascot (voiced by Chris Pratt) on a wild adventure through the Mushroom Kingdom and beyond.

Having fallen through a Warp Pipe with his brother, Luigi (Charlie Day), Mario arrives in this bizarre new realm. Separated from his sibling, Mario embarks on a brave quest to save him and the rest of the Kingdom's residents from the machinations of Bowser (Jack Black).

To get there, though, he's got to hoe his platforming and karting skills, with the aid of classic Nintendo characters like Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), Toad (Keegan Michael-Key) and, of course, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy).

Watch "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Prime Video now

Full Prime Video top 10 right now

"My Fault: London" "You're Cordially Invited" "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" "Jurassic World" "50 First Dates" "The Devil Wears Prada" "Blink Twice" "Leap Year" "Dominique" "Legally Blonde"